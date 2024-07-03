The San Diego Padres are in the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Rangers for some Fourth of July baseball! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Padres-Rangers Projected Starters

Michael King vs. Max Scherzer

Michael King (6-5) with a 3.61 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 99.2 innings pitched, 115K/39BB, .232 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: Win, 6 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 games, 9 starts, 2.84 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 57 innings pitched, 53K/19BB, .230 oBA

Max Scherzer (1-1) with a 1.74 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 10.1 innings pitched, 2 runs, 8K/2BB, .139 oBA

Last Start: at Baltimore Orioles: Loss, 5.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 1 start, 0.00 ERA, 0.20 WHIP, 4K/0BB, .063 oBA

MLB Odds: Padres-Rangers Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: +106

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Padres vs. Rangers

Time: 2:35 PM ET/11:35 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB TV

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michael King will get the ball for the Padres, and he is having a great season. Along with that, King is coming off an excellent month of June. He made six starts, threw 33.2 innings, struck out 41, and finished with a 2.67 ERA. If you take out his start against the Milwaukee Brewers, King threw 27.2 innings, allowed just 24 hits, struck out 33, walked nine, and had a 1.63 ERA. He is throwing the ball very well, and that should continue in this game.

The Rangers are not the best offensive team. They are batting under .240, and their slugging percentage is 17th in the MLB. In June, the Rangers hit just .232, and their OPS was a low .662. They were under .500 in the record column, as well. Texas has struggled, and they are missing some key hitters. Michael King has a chance to have a great game, and he can lead the Padres to a win.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Max Scherzer is taking the ball for the Rangers, and his first two starts of the season have been great. Scherzer has allowed just five hits in his first two starts, and he has given the Rangers a chance to win both games. He is pitching like the old Max Scherzer and the Rangers need that to continue. If Scherzer can continue pitching well, the Rangers will win this game.

The Rangers need to hit the ball. The good news is they do not swing and miss a lot. King is a pretty good strikeout pitcher, but there is a good chance to the Rangers do not strikeout a lot in this game. They have the sixth-fewest strikeouts, and they have the ninth-lowest weak hit percentage. If King leaves the ball over the plate, the Rangers should be able to put some good wood on the ball.

Final Padres-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is very good. Both pitchers can shut down the opposing team, and I think the under is a great bet because of it. As for a winner, I do like the Padres to win this game. King is a great pitcher, and the Padres have one of the best offenses in the MLB. I will take the Padres' moneyline.

Final Padres-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (+106)