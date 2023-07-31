The San Diego Padres travel to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Padres have been disappointing this season. They are sitting in fourth place in the NL West division and five games back in the NL Wild Card. San Diego is coming off a sweep of the Texas Rangers, though. San Diego can still make the playoffs, but they have to play some really good baseball the last two months. With Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr, the Padres offense can be dangerous.

The Rockies are the third worst team in the MLB record wise. Their season is all but over, and they have already started selling players. Colorado traded Randal Grichuk and C.J Cron to the Los Angeles Angels, so their offense just took a massive hit. The Rockies have just lost back-to-back series against the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics, so they are not playing well lately. Colorado could definitely trade a few more players before the trade deadline, as well.

Seth Lugo will start for the Padres and Austin Gomber will take the ball for Colorado.

Here are the Padres-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-137)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+114)

Over: 11.5 (-118)

Under: 11.5 (-104)

How To Watch Padres vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Lugo has been good since his return on June 20th. He has gone at least five innings in his seven starts back, and allowed more than three runs just one time in those starts. If he can continue to pitch like that, the Padres will back him up offensively. Lugo does already have a start against the Rockies, but it came in the first series of the year. He went seven innings, allowed just one run on four hits and struck out seven in that game. The Rockies offense has only gotten worse since then, so the Padres should be able to cover this spread with Lugo on the mound.

As mentioned, the Padres will be able to back Lugo up with their bats. They are facing Austin Gomber who has struggled. Gomber has allowed 126 hits through 108 innings pitched, and he has allowed 22 home runs. He does not have swing-and-miss stuff, so the Padres should be able to make hard contact. If they can have a few players with multi-hit games, the Padres will cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

As previously stated, Gomber has been struggling this season. However, he does lead the Rockies in wins. He is also having a great month on the mound. Gomber has made four starts, thrown 24 innings, and owns a 3.00 ERA in July. He has not been striking out many batters, but he also has zero walks. If Gomber can keep control of his pitches and induce some weak contact, the Rockies will have a chance to cover this spread.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies are quickly making my do not bet list. The Padres have crushed Gomber in their two times facing him this season. I fully expect the Padres to continue their win streak and keep playing well in this game. I will take the Padres to win and cover the spread.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-137), Under 11.5 (-104)