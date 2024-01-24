Palworld players have a ton to be excited about both on a short and long term scale.

Pocket Pair Inc. released an Early Access Road Map for Palworld, which includes plans to work on features like PVP, new Pals, and more. However, the developers want to prioritize critical issues like bug fixes, rollback, and long loading screens. Additionally, the developer plans to add more improvements to base Pal AI. Overall, Palworld players have a ton to be excited about both on a short and long term scale.

Palworld Early Access Road Map – Everything Coming To The Game

[The Future of Palworld]

We would like to share with you our roadmap for Palworld.

Sales have far exceeded the development team's expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges.

In a recent tweet from the developers, they plan to add or implement the following features/changes to Palworld:

Addressing Critical Issues Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those. Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds

Improvements To Implement ASAP Key configuration improvements Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates PvP Raid Bosses (End-Game Palworld Content) Pal Arena (PvP for Pals) Steam-Xbox Crossplay Various Xbox Feature Improvements Server Transfers and Migrations Improvements to the Building System New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.



Overall, we expect some of the bigger features like PvP and Raid Bosses to come at a much later date. For now, we definitely support the developer's decision to address more critical issues. While Palworld works relatively well for an Early Access game, it definitely still has issues that need to be worked out. From black screens that take forever to load, to error messages preventing online play, the developers need more time before working on more gameplay features.

However, we also look forward to the release of such features as PvP and Raid Bosses in Palworld. We wonder about how the developer plans to implement a PvP mode in a game that lets you fight alongside your Pals. Perhaps there'll be options as to the types of battles, how many users can compete, and more.

Furthermore, we also look forward to Xbox-Steam Crossplay, which should help online players find others with ease. The larger the pool is of available players, the less likely you'll find yourself in empty servers. Crossplay should definitely entice more players to pick up the game, even if they play on different platforms.

For solo players, some of the upcoming improvements, like base Pal AI and pathing, should make their experience better. While the Pals conveniently help you collect more resources and such on their own, a little extra improvement should make the experience more seamless. Additionally, the developer plans to add improvements to the Building system (whatever they are) should also help.

Lastly, we can't help but mention the last bullet point, which mentions new islands, pals, bosses, and technologies. We knew over time the developer would add more, but it feels good to see some sort of confirmation on their end. However, we should also mention that anything could be subject to change. Therefore, just keep checking back with us for the latest Palworld news.

Overall, we're very impressed with the developer already releasing a road map less than a week after launch. What seemed almost meme-like just months ago, Palworld already seems like a game on its way to a succesful future, selling over five million copies in three days.

