Just prior to the start of the 2024 season, the Tennessee Titans released a former first-round draft pick. Cornerback Caleb Farley failed to make the 53-man regular season roster for the Titans and was cut by the team at the end of August.

After four games of the season, Farley has found a new home. The Carolina Panthers are signing the fourth-year pro, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Titans selected Farley with the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Virginia Tech. He converted from wide receiver to cornerback during college and the Titans were enamored with the 6’2” 200-pound defensive back

Despite his physical gifts and talent, Farley’s career has been defined by injuries. His injury history dates back to college, where he tore his ACL. Concerns over his ability to stay on the field caused Farley to fall in the draft but the Titans took a shot with the 22nd pick.

Former first-round CB Caleb Farley gets a second chance with the Panthers

Unfortunately, since joining the Titans in 2021, Farley has only played 12 games for the team. He dealt with a back injury during the 2022 season, which limited him to just nine games in which he had a combined 10 tackles and zero interceptions. Farley missed the entire 2023 season recovering from the back ailment. He also tragically lost his father to an explosion in his North Carolina home last year.

In an attempt to return to the field and get his career back on track, Farley picked up a hamstring injury during training camp prior to the 2024 season. Ultimately the Titans opted to move on from the cornerback.

After working out for the New England Patriots and the Panthers, Farley will sign with Carolina. The Panthers hope a fresh start – and improved health – will reinvigorate the young corner’s career.

Carolina desperately needs help in the secondary. The Panthers have bled points over the first four weeks of the 2024 season. The New Orleans Saints hung 47 points on the Panthers in Week one. The team then gave up 26 to the Los Angeles Chargers and 34 points to the Bengals in Week Four. During the team’s sole victory of the season when Carolina benched Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton, they “held” the Las Vegas Raiders to 22 points.

Overall the Panthers rank 28th in total defense after four weeks. They’re 19th in the league in passing defense. Perhaps Farley can finally live up to his first-round pedigree in his new home in Carolina.