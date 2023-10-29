After weeks of waiting, the Carolina Panthers have earned their first win of the 2023 season. In turn, Bryce Young has now won his first game at the NFL level.

The Panthers took down the Houston Texans in Week 8, earning a 15-13 victory. As Young entered the locker room, the quarterback and his Carolina teammates couldn't help but celebrate.

🗣️ hell yeah babyyyy 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/zuho1JRgi0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 29, 2023

Carolina found themselves trailing 13-12 entering the fourth quarter. Both teams remained scoreless until the Panthers got the ball back with 6:17 remaining in the game. Young drove the ball down the field with long passes to Jonathan Mingo, Adam Theilen and Chubba Hubbard. The Panthers gave Eddy Pineiro an opportunity to hit a game-winning 23-yard field. Pineiro cashed in on his opportunity, giving Carolina their first win.

In the victory, Young completed 22-of-31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. He was able to out battle fellow 2023 NFL draftee CJ Stroud, who threw for 140 scoreless yards.

Young has now thrown for 200+ yards in four straight games. He also hasn't thrown an interception in two straight games. His 235 yard passing total is now the second-highest of his career.

Both Carolina and Young still have a lot of development to take in. While the win is the first highlight of what has been a bleak season, the Panthers must now capitalize. Now that Bryce Young knows what it's like to win at the NFL level, he can use that experience to grow throughout the rest of his rookie season.

They may just be 1-6, but Carolina believes their future is bright. The Panthers have committed to Young under center. He is starting to look like the QB the team was hoping to get with the No. 1 overall pick.