The Carolina Panthers didn't exactly created a whole lot of buzz last season en route to a 7-10 record. The team is entering 2023 with renewed optimism, however, thanks to the addition of number one overall pick Bryce Young.

On Monday, the Panthers unveiled another team addition that has fans talking: a new uniform redesign. It was the team's first since a helmet change last year and one of over a dozen uniform changes since the team first began NFL play in 1995.

The changes add an element of sleekness to what is already a classic NFL uniform for a team that has been to two Super Bowls.

Several fans were hyped in the comments section after the announcement.

“I ain’t gonna lie, this is tuff,” wrote one commenter named Rodney. “That's hard,” another fan responded.

Another noticed an interesting detail that some may have missed.

The spider web in the visor 🔥🔥🔥 — Jamie Reavis (@jamesreavis95) June 13, 2023

The Panthers' new uniforms were modeled by fifth-year pro and edge rusher Brian Burns. Burns had 12.5 sacks last year, and one fan thinks he can do even better with the new threads.

“Brian Burns going for 15+ sacks this year mark it,” one fan said.

The Panthers open the 2023 season on the road against the Falcons on September 10. If the team is to improve, Bryce Young's impact on the passing game could factor in heavily.

The team finished near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards last season with a little over 3,200. Recently, Head Coach Frank Reich laid out his plan for Young to help the team in 2023, with an accelerated timetable for his likely takeover as QB1.

“Bryce has taken snaps with the ones this week, that was something at the beginning, (we) earmarked a time when we thought would be best, kind of mapping it out, “Reich said last week. “(We) talked it through with the staff at the beginning of the offseason, this was kind of the time that we had marked, this week to just kind of move him up.”