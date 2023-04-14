Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers are focused on finding their quarterback of the future. But when that quarterback lands with the Panthers, Carolina wanted to make sure he had another receiving threat to throw to.

The Panthers have signed Damiere Byrd, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He returns to Carolina after having played with the team from 2015-2018.

Over the last four years, Byrd has played for the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons. Including his time with with the Panthers, Byrd has appeared in 75 at the NFL level. The wide receiver has caught 130 passes for 1,689 yards and seven touchdowns.

Byrd is joining a Panthers wide receiver room that will look much different from a year prior. While DJ Moore is gone, Carolina has added Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, alongside Byrd. Whoever the Panthers draft will have a veteran, yet reliable receiving core to work with. With Miles Sanders joing them at wide receiver, Carolina’s QB will have strong foundation to work.

Holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers will have their pick of the litter at QB. They’re expected to choose between Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. The quarterback will be expected to step in and completely revitalize Carolina’s organization.

While Damiere Byrd isn’t going to completely change the Panthers’ offense, he is a sensible addition. He’ll be returning to an organization that doesn’t look like the one he used to play for. Still, he will provide a veteran pass catcher for Carolina to rely on.