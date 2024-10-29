The Carolina Panthers sent Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 29 but that does not mean they are looking to completely blow it up. Following Johnson's departure, the team is not planning on trading either Chuba Hubbard or Jaycee Horn.

Despite receiving numerous calls asking for both veterans, the team does not want to move either player according to Jordan Schultz. Per Schultz, his source said the team is “not having a fire sale” despite their 1-7 record.

Both Hubbard and Horn have been productive assets for the team through their struggles. Since trading away Christian McCaffrey in 2022, Hubbard has surpassed Miles Sanders as the team's top running back. As the younger and more explosive option, Hubbard has been the best runner on the team for the past two years and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry through eight games in 2024.

However, both Hubbard and Sanders were made expendable in the offseason when the Panthers selected Jonathon Brooks in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Brooks has yet to make his professional debut after tearing his ACL in his final year in college. While Brooks is clearly the future, Hubbard's success gives Carolina a safety option given the uncertainty surrounding their rookie.

Similarly, Horn has been the Panthers' top cornerback throughout his entire four-year career. Currently in the final year of his rookie deal, Horn is widely regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the league. Injury issues have been his main concern with a career-high of just 13 games played in a single season.

Panthers' rest-of-season outlook ahead of 2024 trade deadline

At 1-7 entering Week 9, the Panthers have clearly given up on the 2024 NFL season. The team has uncertainty at nearly every position after going back and forth between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton at quarterback and trading away Johnson.

Without Johnson, Carolina moves forward with rookie Xavier Legette as their top remaining receiver. Legette has just 22 catches for 211 receiving yards on the year in eight games. Jonathan Mingo figures to return to the starting lineup with Johnson in Baltimore.

The situation is not much better for the Panthers on defense. Free agent acquisition JaDeveon Clowney has not paid off the way they had hoped with just one sack in their first eight games. While Horn has remained solid, Carolina is last in the league in points and rushing yards allowed per game.