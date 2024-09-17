The Carolina Panthers have had a dreadful start to the 2024 season. Carolina lost two straight games, losing to New Orleans in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Now the Panthers have benched Bryce Young, which is causing quite the stir around Carolina.

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel shared his thoughts on why Young had to be benched on the Scoop City podcast.

“At the end of the day you ask why did they make this decision, well they made it because Frank Reich got fired after 11 games last year,” Daniel said. “And my thought is that Dave Canales is like man, I got 9 more games based on what David Tepper has done in the past and he’s fired a first year head coach in his first year last year like Frank Reich. So he’s thinking hey, what he did with Baker Mayfield last year, Andy Dalton you can be that sort of resurgence type career. Yes you’re 37 years old but at least you can run the offense.”

Chase Daniels says first-time head coach Dave Canales had to bench Bryce Young because he felt the season slipping away. This is a valid concern for Canales after Frank Reich was fired after only 11 games last season.

David Tepper is becoming known as the one of the worst and most impulsive owners in the NFL. Tepper is thought to be too involved in football decisions without having any front office experience.

He also has had issues outside of the front office, like the incident that saw him throw a drink on a fan at a Jaguars game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport weighs in on reason why Panthers benched QB Bryce Young

NFL insider Ian Rapaport spoke to multiple sources around the Panthers about Bryce Young's benching. Rapaport then shared his thoughts on NFL GameDay Kickoff.

“After [head coach] Dave Canales watched the film, same as anyone watching the game, the offense was not working. Bryce Young was simply not playing well enough. … So much of what Dave Canales needs to do is not just what gives my team the best chance to win, but also what are all the other guys in the locker room who are doing their jobs and trying to play through this too. What do they think?”

Rapaport continued by saying that Canales reached his decision after consulting multiple decision-makers in Carolina.

“So Canales watched the film, came to the realization that Bryce Young needed to be sat down and that Andy Dalton, the 36-year old veteran, with plenty of starts under his belt gave the team a better chance to win. He approached Brandt Tilis (EVP of football operations) and Dan Morgan (president of football operations & general manager), two top executives in the Panthers' organization and informed them of his decision. They supposed that. They then informed owner Dave Tepper of the decision and moved forward.”

Canales and his team concluded that Andy Dalton gives the Panthers the best shot at victory in Week 3.

Bryce Young's future in Carolina is now seriously in question.