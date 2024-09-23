The Carolina Panthers led the NFL news cycle last week with their decision to bench former No. 1 pick Bryce Young. After Andy Dalton led Carolina to a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday while throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns, one analyst believes a Young trade could be on the horizon.

“In one week, Dalton made this look like a legitimately good NFL offense, whereas with Young, it was absolutely the worst,” wrote ESPN's Dan Graziano. “If Dalton keeps playing well and Carolina actually wins some games, how can the coaching staff look the rest of the roster in the eyes and say it is going back to Young just because he's the future? He's not — not anymore. Barring an injury to Dalton, I say there's a better chance that Young gets traded before the deadline (or in the offseason) than he starts again for the Panthers.”

So, while it would be shocking for the Panthers to trade last season's No. 1 overall pick, it does seem possible now after what has transpired in the last week.

Could Bryce Young's days with the Panthers be numbered?

Young's struggles continued in Weeks 1 and 2 this season following a disastrous rookie campaign. The former Alabama QB was 31-for-56 (55.4 percent) with zero touchdowns and three interceptions to open the year. His 8.9 quarterback rating ranks last in the NFL, over 14 points worse than the next qualified QB (Deshaun Watson – 23.3).

Several teams have contacted the Panthers about a trade for Young, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Carolina head coach Dave Canales insisted the team is not considering trading the former top pick, who he believes can still be a franchise quarterback.

“That's not something we're really considering,” Canales said of a Young trade, per ESPN's David Newton. “We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience… We love where we are at, and it's all hands on deck.”

The Panthers view Young's benching as a break for the reeling QB, and the expectation is that he will start again this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's unclear whether Dalton's electrifying Week 3 performance will change that mindset. Carolina will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.