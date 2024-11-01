ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NHL heads to Finland for the NHL Global Series as the Florida Panthers face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Stars prediction and pick.

The Panthers come into the game sitting at 7-3-1 on the year and have won four of the last five games. In their last game, the Panthers faced the Sabres. They took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Sabres would tie it in the second. Still, the Panthers would take off from there, winning the game 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Stars are 7-2-0 on the year. They have won three of their last four, and last time out they faced the Blackhawks. The Stars had a 3-0 lead in the third period, but the Blackhawks made it a one-goal game late in the third. Still, the Stars would add an empty netter to win 4-2.

Here are the Panthers-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Stars Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -104

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Panthers vs Stars

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers bring back their top guys from last year’s Cup team. Sam Reinhart comes back to lead the first line. Last year he led the team with 57 goals while adding 37 assists, good for 94 total points. Reinhart has been great this year, with seven goals and nine assists on the season. He has two goals on the power play and two shorthanded. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodriguez. Barkov has played just three games this year, coming away with a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Rodrigues has a goal and two assists in 11 games this year.

The second line features Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett has continued to play well this year. He has eight goals and four assists this year. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has two goals and five assists on the year, while Verhaeghe has two goals and six assists on the year. The Panthers also get production from the blue line. Gustav Forsling has three goals and four assists on the year, while Aaron Ekbald had three assists on the year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 5-2-1 on the year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He was solid in his last start, giving up just two goals on 26 shots. It was his second straight game over 925 in save percentage.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Logan Stankoven. Robertson led the team last year in points, having 29 goals, 51 assists, and 80 total points. Robertson has four goals and two assists this year. Meanwhile, Hintz was third on the team in points, scoring 30 goals and having 35 assists. He has four goals and four assists this year. Finally, Logan Stankoven has a goal and eight assists on the year. He played in just 24 games, having six goals and eight assists last year.

Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene lead the second line. Marchment had 22 goals and 31 assists last year. Furthermore, he has two goals and six assists on the year Duchene has six goals and five assists this year, after sitting fourth on the team in points last year with 25 goals and 40 assists last year. Wyatt Johnston has a goal and four assists this year. He led the team in goals last year with 32, while also having 33 assists. Finally, Tyler Seguin has been solid this year. He has four goals and four assists this year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal again in this one. He has been great this year. Oettinger is 5-1-0 on the year with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. Last time out he gave up just two goals on 24 shots. Oettinger has given up two or fewer goals in four of six starts this year while having a save percentage of over .915 in five of six starts.

Final Panthers-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Stars come in as slight favorites in odds in this early season NHL fixture. A major reason is the defensive prowess of the Stars. While they are scoring 3.11 goals per game this year, they are first in the NHL giving up just 1.89 goals per game, while also sitting first on the penalty kill. The Panthers are scoring well, sitting at 3.45 goals per game, but they are also giving up 3.18 goals per game, and that will be the difference this one.

Final Panthers-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-115)