PARTYNEXTDOOR electrified fans at Billboard’s annual THE STAGE at SXSW concert series with a sensational performance at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Thursday, March 14. The highly anticipated event marked the perfect kickoff to the festivities, leaving attendees buzzing with excitement, Billboard reports.
PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, APRIL 26th. pic.twitter.com/YG362AR45A
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 15, 2024
During his one-hour set, PARTYNEXTDOOR not only treated fans to beloved hits like “Break from Toronto” and “Come and See Me” (featuring Drake) but also elevated the experience with a mesmerizing crew of dancers and a dynamic three-piece band. However, the highlight of the evening came with a surprise announcement: the long-awaited release date for his fourth studio album, aptly titled PartyNextDoor4 (P4).
In an interview with Billboard for his current cover story, PARTYNEXTDOOR expressed his pride and excitement about P4, stating, “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt…I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.” To coincide with the album reveal, the artist dropped his latest single, “Real Woman,” much to the delight of his dedicated fanbase.
Produced by Prep Bijan, Eli Brown, and Noah “40” Shebib, “Real Woman” is a hypnotic blend of PARTYNEXTDOOR's signature affected vocals and intricate trap production, delivering a captivating nighttime vibe. The single serves as a tantalizing glimpse into what fans can expect from P4, scheduled for release on April 26.
This exciting news follows the success of PARTYNEXTDOOR's previous single, “Resentment,” which debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart, further solidifying his status as a dominant force in the R&B scene.
With anticipation building for the release of PartyNextDoor4, fans eagerly await the arrival of the album, poised to witness the culmination of the artist's tireless dedication and artistic evolution.