By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ended their regular season on a high note as they blew out AFC West rivals Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, 31-13. The Chiefs put on quite a show on the evening, including a never-before-seen razzle-dazzle play that they nearly pulled off.

At one point in the second quarter, the Chiefs decided to debut a play that started off in a very unexpected way. They busted out what can only be described as a carousel huddle right before embarking on an ambitious razzle-dazzle play. It actually worked as it resulted in a touchdown for the Chiefs. Unfortunately, the score was called off after Kansas City was slapped with a holding penalty on the play.

After the game, Mahomes shed a bit of light on the mindset behind the unprecedented play and how it came to be:

“We call it ‘snow globe‘ because we drew it up right before Christmas,” Mahomes said. “We actually practiced it as like kind of messing around and Coach Reid was like, ‘I like that.’ And so, he put it in the gameplan and it worked, but we had a holding penalty so we didn’t get a touchdown.”

The Chiefs were clearly having a lot of fun in this one. It seemed like the deception play worked on the Raiders too, with the defense looking like they were left confused by the Chiefs’ antics during the huddle.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are now headed to the playoffs and their win over the Raiders has just earned them a first-round bye in the wild-card round.