New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland wasn't able to pull through in the moment his team needed him the most in their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday of Week 12. The rookie kicker hooked his game-tying 35-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds wide left, securing a 10-7 loss for the Patriots as they fell to 2-9 on the season.
That's why Ryland isn't surprised by the Patriots' latest roster move. The team reportedly signed kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad, potentially giving Ryland some competition for the foreseeable future.
“I think the results called for that,” Ryland told reporters of the Patriots' decision to sign Wright to their practice squad on Wednesday. “That’s part of the business. I don’t take that personally. I don’t take that in any other way other than it is what it is, and I’m going to focus on me to be the best that I can be and help us go win on Sunday.”
Giants win on the Patriots missed field goal. #NEvsNYG pic.twitter.com/7VY2vqmDBz
“Chad is a very talented player, Belichick on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. “But this is two weeks in a row that we basically missed extra points. It’s not good enough.”
What Chad Ryland thinks he needs to do better for Patriots
Ryland was later asked by reporters on Wednesday if there was any reason why he's struggling.
“That’s a good question. That’s a really good question,” Ryland replied. “I think really, it just comes down to, it’s a game of inches,” the 24-year-old said. “You strike a football, your window is there. You miss that a little bit and the ball doesn’t go where you want it to.
“So I think for me, it’s really just continuing to clean up my ball-striking ability and continuing to work in the right direction to perfect my craft.”
Ryland will now have someone possibly breathing down his neck as he tries to solve his problems. Wright, 27, hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game since last season, spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers on a fill-in basis. He's 40 of 46 on field-goal attempts over the first three seasons of his NFL career.