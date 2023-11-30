Patriots kicker Chad Ryland explained why he understood the decision to sign a kicker to the practice squad after his Week 12 miss vs Giants.

New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland wasn't able to pull through in the moment his team needed him the most in their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday of Week 12. The rookie kicker hooked his game-tying 35-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds wide left, securing a 10-7 loss for the Patriots as they fell to 2-9 on the season.

That's why Ryland isn't surprised by the Patriots' latest roster move. The team reportedly signed kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad, potentially giving Ryland some competition for the foreseeable future.

“I think the results called for that,” Ryland told reporters of the Patriots' decision to sign Wright to their practice squad on Wednesday. “That’s part of the business. I don’t take that personally. I don’t take that in any other way other than it is what it is, and I’m going to focus on me to be the best that I can be and help us go win on Sunday.”

Ryland hasn't had the best rookie season. The fourth-round selection, who is the highest special teams players selected in Bill Belichick's tenure as Patriots coach, is just 12 of 18 on field-goal attempts this season. Belichick noted earlier this week that the kicker hasn't executed well.