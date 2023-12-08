New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has jumped in a reached Tom Brady territory on Thursday Night Football

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe earned the start in his team's Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he isn't disappointing fans.

Zappe got off to an electric start, having thrown three touchdowns and 196 yards on 14-21 passing in the first half. Zappe got the Patriots going early with two quick strikes that puts him firmly in Tom Brady territory, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press:

“Bailey Zappe is 1st Patriots QB to throw 2+ TD passes in 1st 16 minutes of a game since Tom Brady had 3 vs Saints 9/17/2017”

At the half, the Patriots lead the steelers 21-10.

But it hasn't all been good news for New England. Wide receiver Davante Parker was a late scratch for the Patriots, joining receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) on the New England injury report.

That left the Patriots with only three active wide receivers against the Steelers: former Steeler JuJu Smith Schuster, Jalen Reagor, and Tyquan Thornton. But that hasn't stopped Zappe from spreading the wealth. Through the first half, Zappe has hit six different targets, including touchdown passes to Hunter Henry and Ezekial Elliott.

Zappe earned the start after Mac Jones was benched earlier in the week. Jones has one of the worst QBR's in the league at 36.5 and has thrown more interceptions (12) this season than touchdowns (10).

An NFL scout was asked about Jones' talent and whether he's capable of actually contributing to a team with the tools he currently has. The scout gave Jones the benefit of the doubt, and it seems like he believes Jones just needs a change of scenery or a potential coaching change since the wounds he's taken are permanent.

“He's still Mac. But you can tell he's taken a few bullets. You can see it in his face. You can see it in his eyes. You can see how he's been deflated.”