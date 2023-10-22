Bill Belichick knows that he's not in the best situation right now. The legendary head coach, who is embroiled in a flailing 2-5 season with the New England Patriots, is receiving as much criticism as he has ever had for the struggles his team is facing on the field. If that's bothering him, he's not showing that to the press.

Following a close win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Belichick declined to address reports that he's received a new contract from the Patriots, per Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan. Belichick even went on to jokingly ask for a softball question after being asked about his reported extension.

Asked about his reported new contract, Bill Belichick declined to address it. “Thanks, though.” Belichick then jokingly asked for a softball question. pic.twitter.com/KhXGAjtbKD — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 22, 2023

It's nice to see the coach still has a sense of humor. The Patriots have struggled to score during this disappointing 2023 campaign. Quarterback Mac Jones hadn't thrown a touchdown pass for three weeks before Sunday's win over the Bills. Jones engineered an impressive fourth-quarter, 75-yard drive to get the Patriots into the end zone en route to a 29-25 win. It didn't hurt that he had Hunter Henry and Demario Douglas back in the lineup from injury.

Belichick may not need to worry about losing his job or figuring out a new contract, but he does need to bring winning football back to New England. The Patriots have struggled since Tom Brady left town for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New England has missed the playoffs twice in the last three years. That's something that's very hard to stomach for Patriots fans.

Belichick now has 300 wins with the Patriots after beating Buffalo Sunday. The Patriots next face the Dolphins in Miami next Sunday.