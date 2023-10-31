The NFL Trade Deadline just passed for the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick did not make any moves to help reinforce their roster despite a lot of shortcomings this season. Their offense led by Mac Jones had just recently been suffocated in the pocket and got outgunned by the Miami Dolphins. That was not just the main concern in the brutal loss. The team had slid down to a six-loss record in what looks like an unsalvageable season along with Kendrick Bourne going down. Although, they may have the opportunity to fix their lackluster front office moves now.

The Patriots have placed Kendrick Bourne on the injured reserve list. This allows Bill Belichick and the front office to get other players as a spot on the 53-man roster opens up, per Zack Cox of NESN.

Bourne had torn his ACL and will no longer return to help Mac Jones for the rest of the season. He did put up serviceable numbers before going down against the Dolphins. The Patriots wide receiver grabbed 37 receptions while starting eight of their five games. This got him 406 receiving yards along with four massive trips to the endzone. All of which could have helped their chances for a better record.

Now, the team has an opportunity to look for a free agent that has not had a team in a while. There are plenty of options the team could fall back on just so they can fill the spot. But, it looks like it would not be a big-name weapon. This is given the state of their record and odds of winning the 2024 NFL Draft.