By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The New England Patriots need to keep the wins rolling now. With how tight the AFC Wild Card race is, one loss could send them tumbling to the depths of the abyss. Their Week 15 campaign is already off to a rough start, though. Damien Harris, the team’s injured running back, has been officially ruled out for their game against the Raiders, per Ian Rapoport.

“The #Patriots downgraded RB Damien Harris to out against the #Raiders. He was questionable.”

Damien Harris has been struggling with a thigh injury he sustained a couple of weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings. Since then, the Patriots’ running back has not seen the field since. It’s a brutal blow to a team that heavily leans on their rushing attack to open up other opportunities on offense.

Patriots fans are now hoping that Rhamondre Stevenson will be available for their game against the Raiders on Saturday. Stevenson has been equally excellent for New England this season, especially with Damien Harris’ constant injury troubles. However, he is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered a week ago. All signs point to them having him back, though.

The Patriots are one game above .500 so far, and yet they share last place with the New York Jets this season. That’s how competitive the AFC East has been this season. With both Miami and Buffalo playing against each other today, a win against the lowly Raiders can put them in prime position to suddenly grab the division lead. We’ll see how the Pats fare without their lead running back.