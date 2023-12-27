Rhamondre Stevenson will not return this season.

The New England Patriots are reportedly placing running back Rhamondre Stevenson on IR with the ankle injury he has been dealing with, which will end his 2023 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rhamondre Stevenson had been making good progress lately, but with the Patriots well out of the playoff picture, it made the most sense for them to put him on IR, according to Rapoport.

Like the Patriots overall, Stevenson had not lived up to the expectations many had for him this season. Stevenson had a strong 2022 season, in which he rushed for over 1000 yards. He finishes averaging 4.0 yards per carry on the dot this season, which is the worst in his three-year career so far, according to Pro Football Reference. Stevenson averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 2022, and 4.6 yards per carry in 2021.

The injury to Stevenson means more Ezekiel Elliott for the Patriots, along with Kevin Harris and potentially JaMycal Hasty. That backfield of Ezekiel Elliott, Kevin Harris and JaMycal Hasty was good enough for a win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve.

The Patriots finish the 2023 season with games against the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. It will be interesting to see if New England can sneak out another win against either the Bills or the Jets. They will be severe underdogs against the Bills on the road, despite winning the last matchup. The Jets game at home to finish the season is very winnable.

Regardless, the Patriots will have to finish the season without Stevenson in the backfield.