The New England Patriots haven't been shy in their desire to add to their running back room during the start of training camp this year. And while the Patriots recently managed to find someone who fit their bill at the running back position, fans will likely be disappointed to see that the guy they added isn't Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott, two veterans who New England has been interested in.

The Patriots came to an agreement with C.J. Marable shortly after their preseason opener against the Houston Texans in an effort to shore up their running back room. Marable is coming off of two championship campaigns in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions, and now will be looking to carve out a roster spot in the NFL with the Patriots.

Via Aaron Wilson:

“Patriots are signing USFL champion Birmingham Stallions running back C.J. Marable following a successful workout, per a league source. Marable is a two-time league champion who has a previous stint with the Bears and played collegiately at Presbyterian and Coastal Carolina.”

Marable had a strong 2023 campaign with the Stallions (118 CAR, 524 YDS, 3 TD, 28 REC, 235 YDS, 2 TD), and clearly caught the attention of New England's front office in the process. Marable wouldn't exactly rule out the Patriots from adding another running back, but it is interesting to see that he got a deal rather than Cook or Elliott.

For all intents and purposes, Rhamondre Stevenson is still New England's top running back, and Marable's arrival doesn't change that. However, it's clear the Patriots are looking for more playmakers on offense, and while Marable faces long odds to make the team, he could be a guy worth watching throughout the remainder of the Patriots training camp.