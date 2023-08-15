At long last, Ezekiel Elliott has found his new team. The New England Patriots and the three-time Pro Bowler have agreed to a deal, adding another playmaker for the offense.

Elliott will join his new teammates very shortly after his deal with the Patriots becomes official, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After making the one-year, $6 million deal official in New England, the former Dallas Cowboys star will fly to join the team in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers.

“The plan for soon-to-be new Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott: Fly to New England to be on the ground this AM, making the signing official. Then catch the team’s plane to Green Bay, where the Pats and Packers will have joint practices starting tomorrow. Elliott should participate,” writes Rapoport.

Elliott should serve as a great depth piece behind up-and-comer Rhamondre Stevenson. Mac Jones will benefit from having a deep backfield to help take pressure off the receiving core of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry. Under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, the Patriots need to take a step forward.

The Patriots offense needs a jolt in order to keep up with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets' high-powered offense. A 28-year-old Elliott may not be enough to get them more competitive but he should take some pressure off of Stevenson, who rushed for 1,040 yards last season. The Pats were a below-average rushing team despite Stevenson rushing for 5.0 yards per carry, which ranked in the top 10 in the league.