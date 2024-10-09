Today would have been John Lennon's 84th birthday, and former Beatles member Paul McCartney wished him a happy birthday.

He took to Instagram to share an image of him performing with Lennon behind him. The image was taken from McCartney's Got Back Tour as he performs “I've Got a Feeling.”

“Happy Birthday, John,” his caption reads. “Thanks for being there.”

Thanks to the technology used by Peter Jackson for Disney+'s The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, Paul McCartney and John Lennon can perform the classic Beatles song “I've Got a Feeling.”

Lennon's vocals were extracted and isolated from the original rooftop performance. This allows McCartney to duet the second half of the song, which his touring band used to handle. He has been doing this since his Got Back Tour started in 2022.

John Lennon and the Beatles

From 1960-70, Lennon and McCartney served as the principal songwriters and singers of the Beatles. They were in the legendary band along with Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Throughout their legendary run, the Beatles released 13 studio albums. These include A Hard Day's Night, Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Abbey Road, and Let It Be.

After the Beatles broke up, Lennon embarked on a solo career. He collaborated with the likes of Elton John and David Bowie and also released hit songs like “Imagine.”

John Lennon's birthday was October 9, 1940. He is a music legend and is still celebrated today.

Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour

Currently, McCartney is embarking on the Got Back Tour. The tour originally began in April 2022 in Spokane, Washington. He spent the first year of the tour primarily touring North America.

The 2022 run of shows culminated with a headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival. He then disappeared from the spotlight for over a year before taking the stage again.

In October 2023, McCartney started a new leg of the tour. He performed in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil for 18 shows. He once again went on a hiatus after wrapping up this leg of the tour.

Now, McCartney and his band are on the third leg of the tour. He is about to perform in Santiago, Chile, for a show before returning to Brazil.

The current leg of the Got Back Tour will conclude with a homecoming show for McCartney. He will visit Europe for the first time in years and conclude the tour on December 19 with a show in London, England.

During each show, McCartney celebrates Lennon. He plays “Here Today,” a song from his Tug of War album, which he wrote about Lennon every night.

Additionally, he started playing the “last” Beatles song, “Now and Then,” in 2024. The song originated from some of Lennon's demos recorded at his house. With the help of the Jackson technology, they were able to clean up the vocals.

“Now and Then” was released on November 2, 2023. “Love Me Do,” the Beatles' first single, is the second side of the double A-side single.