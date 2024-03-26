Aaron Judge, the biggest superstar of the New York Yankees, is teaming up with Rubble, the biggest superstar of the preschool television show Paw Patrol, for an all-star collaboration on the Nickelodeon animated spinoff Rubble & Crew set to air this summer.
The MLB juggernaut Judge is also a self-described proud dog dad and will be playing an animated version of himself in the show.
“As a proud dog dad, it was a blast to join Rubble and his friends in this adventure,” Judge said. “Through my foundation work, I understand the importance of reaching kids and teaching them the importance of teamwork. It was so fun to combine two things I’m passionate about – dogs and baseball – to deliver this valuable message.”
A press release about the upcoming collaboration explains that the episode, entitled “The Crew Builds a Ballpark,” kicks into gear “when Rubble's favorite baseball star Aaron Judge can't get out of town to participate in a home run derby,” so “Rubble & Crew build a ballpark to hold the derby right in Builder Cove.”
The statements adds, “Rubble and his crew are building it with the bow-wow best in baseball, bringing their can-do attitude and creative problem solving to the field.”
Sounds like a winning and marketable collaboration for all the parties involved. “Spin Master, MLB and Nickelodeon are planning a host of integrations and activations for fans and families tied to Judge’s appearance in Rubble & Crew. More details will be released leading up to the air date,” the press release assures us.
For those unfamiliar with the PAW Patrol spinoff Rubble & Crew, it premiered in 2023 and revolves around the breakout PAW Patrol pup Rubble, whose catchphrase is “Rubble on the double!”
The press release further explains that the spinoff from the flagship series is “Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighboring town to PAW Patrol’s Adventure Bay,” where “Rubble & Crew centers on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew.”
“In the small, quickly growing town,” the description continues, “lots of things are still needed for the community to come together. Rubble and his construction pup family–his pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, along with Grandpa Gravel and Auntie Crane–must work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs.”
The project is the latest in a series of sports/kids programming collaborations between Nickelodeon and professional sports leagues. The slime channel has previously had success with its kids-oriented NFL broadcasts featuring special effects, slime galore and beloved characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star commenting on the on-field action.
Sounds like all that's left for Judge to do is figure out a winning PAW Patrol catchphrase and he's good to go. Might I suggest “Judge is ready to clean up sludge!” or “Aaron is not a Karen!” or… something better.
MLB Studios is the production wing behind Major League Baseball. Its “media and licensing projects span film, television, audio networks and digital distribution.”
Not sure how many new PAW Patrol fans MLB will make from this deal, but the PAW Patrol crowd will certainly get some new Aaron Judge and Yankees fans after the episode airs.