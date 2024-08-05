NFL RedZone revolutionized the way fans watched the sport of football. RedZone gives fans the most efficient viewing experience, highlighting key plays and scoring opportunities around the entire league while cutting out the boring stuff that fans don’t want to watch. Now, the best way to watch athletics is available for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Peacock’s Gold Zone is taking a page out of NFL RedZone’s viewing experience to give fans the best way to watch the Olympic Games. There are over 10,500 athletes from 206 different countries competing in the Olympics. These athletes are performing in 329 different events, so the action is nonstop, and many of the events are happening at the same time.

Gold Zone allows fans to watch different sporting events simultaneously. Now, fans don’t have to miss any key moments or gold medal events. In this article, we will detail everything that you need to know about Peacock’s newest way to watch the Olympics

What is Peacock’s Gold Zone?

Up to 40 events can take place at one time during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Peacock’s Gold Zone eliminates the struggle of having to decide what to watch and what to miss out on. Gold Zone covers every sport and every event in the Olympics, giving fans the most comprehensive and complete coverage available for the biggest sporting event in the world.

The Gold Zone broadcast brings you live coverage of events during their biggest moments. It also highlights the best of the action that you might have missed out on.

Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman, and Jac Collinsworth are the hosts during the inaugural run of Gold Zone. Hanson has been critically acclaimed for hosting RedZone, and sports fans will love his Olympic coverage as well.

How to watch Gold Zone

Gold Zone allows viewers to watch every must-see moment of the 2024 Olympics. The broadcast occurs every day of the games from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The hosts will guide you through the most important moments with nonstop live coverage during those broadcasting hours.

Of course, NBC is broadcasting the entirety of the Olympics, so Peacock’s Gold Zone has access to every event. Viewers must be subscribed to Peacock to watch Gold Zone. Peacock is $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year, and it includes 80,000 plus hours of entertainment, 50+ always-on channels, and live events from NBC. So far, fans have been very impressed by Gold Zone’s viewing experience.

NFL Sunday’s are jam-packed with action, but football doesn’t even compare to the constant activity taking place in the Olympics.

Gold Zone has already proven to be a massive success on Peacock. Nearly a quarter of the Olympic observers on the streaming platform are watching it via multi-view, via the Sports Business Journal.

Hanson has proven to be the right man for the job, too. His experience hosting NFL RedZone has translated to Gold Zone, as his coverage – as well as the coverage of his peers – has been flawless, well-informed, and timely.

Currently, the United States trails China in the gold medal count. Team USA has 20 golds to China’s 21. However, the United States does have a strong lead in total medal count. Team USA currently has 78 total medals, whereas China has 53.

The last day of the Olympics is Sunday, Aug. 11, so time is running out for you to try the newest and most entertaining way to watch the biggest sporting event in the world.