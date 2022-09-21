Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.

In his brief statement, McCollum showed his and the NBPA’s appreciation for Sarver’s decision to remove himself from the equation entirely (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community,” McCollum said.

Robert Sarver was at the center of a full-blown investigation after shocking reports of his racist and misogynistic ways in the workplace were made public. The NBA eventually decided to suspend the 60-year-old millionaire for a year — a penalty that was seen by many as a mere slap on the wrist.

To be fair, you have to respect Sarver’s decision to bow out here. He could have stood his ground and remained as the Suns/Mercury owner in spite of the scandal he’s faced. This is by no means defending his unacceptable actions in the workplace, however.

CJ McCollum was recently voted as the new NBPA president, succeeding Suns star Chris Paul. This is one of the biggest issues McCollum has faced as the players association president, and there’s no doubt that there will be more in the years to come.