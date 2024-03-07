The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to the City of Brotherly Love on Friday to face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Pelicans destroyed the Toronto Raptorsa 139-98 on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Center in Canada. They led 42-28 after the first quarter before ballooning it to a 68-45 halftime lead. Then, they kept it going in the second half to finish the blowout. Herbert Jones led the starters with 17 points while shooting 6 for 10. Also, Zion Williamson added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Ingram scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 7. Likewise, CJ McCollum had 11 points. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Trey Murphy III had his best performance of the season by scoring 34 points off the bench. Amazingly, he finished 11 for 17, including 10 for 14 from beyond the arc. The Pelicans also shot 50.5 percent from the field, including 49 percent from the triples (24 for 49). Moreover, they held the Raptors to 38.7 percent from the floor, including 29.5 percent from the three-point line. The Pelicans also won the board battle 62-45.
The 76ers lost 115-109 at home to the Memphis Grizzlies. They trailed 37-31 after the first quarter. Later, they led 64-56 at halftime. The Sixers even held a 90-81 lead going into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they fell apart in the fourth quarter, managing just 12 points in the final stanza. They were still without Joel Embiid, who is dealing with a meniscus injury. In this game, they were without Tyrese Maxey, who was out with a concussion, and Kyle Lowry, who was out due to load management.
Paul Reed led the starters in scoring with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, Cameron Payne added 16 points while shooting 6 for 17. Buddy Hield had 15 points while shooting 6 for 17. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum had 10 points. Tobias Harris struggled, scoring eight points while going 3 for 12. Amazingly, Kelly Oubre had 25 points off the bench. The Sixers shot just 38.2 percent from the hardwood, including 37.1 percent from the three-point line. Conversely, they allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 45.4 percent from the field. They also lost the board battle 54-47.
The 76ers lead the head-t0-head series 23-21. However, the Pelicans defeated the 76ers 124-114 in their matchup earlier this season. The Sixers are 7-3 over the past 10 games between the teams. Subsequently, The Sixers have also won six games in a row against the Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-76ers Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: -6 (-110)
Moneyline: -260
Philadelphia 76ers: +6 (-110)
Moneyline: +215
Over: 226 (-110)
Under: 226 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers
Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and FOX 8 WVEU
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans come into this matchup with a 34-27-1 mark against the spread. Also, they are 17-13 against the spread as the road team. The Pelicans are also 12-8 against the spread against the Eastern Conference. At the moment, the line fluctuates depending on the status of Maxey and Lowry. If the Pelicans end up as the favorites, they are 19-18 in that situation. Moreover, they are 7-8 against the spread when they have been the road favorites.
Williamson is still their best player and finding a way to stay healthy. Currently, he is averaging 22 points per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field. Ingram has been excellent. So far, he is averaging 21.7 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. McCollum is great. Heading into this showdown, he is shooting 45.7 percent from the floor. But the Sixers love what they have gotten from Murphy. Amazingly, he has scored at least 26 points in 3 of 4 games. Valanciunas continues to be the man in the middle, averaging 13.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Likewise, Jones is efficient, averaging 11.5 points per game.
The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can get Williamson and Ingram going, with some help from Murphy. Then, they need to force the Sixers to shoot badly.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers enter this battle with a 33-29 record against the spread. Likewise, they are 17-16 against the spread as the home team. The Sixers are also 12-9 against the spread against the Western Conference. Going into this game, the 76ers may end up as the underdog. The Sixers are 9-11 against the spread when they have been the underdog. Even more alarming, they are just 2-5 against the spread when they have been the home underdog.
Embiid is still out. Meanwhile, Maxey might not play. Harris must step up his game. Unfortunately, he played terribly in the game against the Grizzlies. The Sixers need him to find a way to get his shot going. Meanwhile, Hield must find a way to get to the hole. Oubre is another solid player that needs to find the basket. Overall, the 76ers have a lot of work to do to try and get the win here.
The 76ers will cover the spread if they can win the board battle. Additionally, they need to contain the big scorers on the Pelicans.
Final Pelicans-76ers Prediction & Pick
Keep a close eye on the line. If Maxey plays, the Sixers might get a little bit of an edge. Remember, the 76ers went into Dallas and won on Sunday despite not having Embiid. They might get the same chance to take this game at home. However, the Pelicans are firing on all cylinders right now. The 76ers may need all cards on deck just to keep up with them. Last time, the total point total before their game was 230. If that is the case this time, I am more than comfortable going with the over on this one. If Maxey plays, expect the Pelicans and 76ers to score a lot of points. The defense on both teams leaves a lot to be desired. The Pelicans probably win, but both teams score more than enough points.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Pelicans-76ers Prediction & Pick: Over 226 (-110)