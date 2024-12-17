One of the more high-profile moves of this transfer portal season actually came from a team that is preparing for the College Football Playoff. Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula announced that he was leaving the Nittany Lions to enter the portal and would not be sticking around for the CFP.

Pribula is a talented player who is understandably drawing a lot of interest from other Power Four teams. On Tuesday, he took a visit to Missouri according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

UCF and Iowa are also pushing hard in Pribula's recruitment, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Ole Miss is another team that has shown interest.

Pribula has a bigger role than the traditional backup quarterback for Penn State. Head coach James Franklin uses Pribula as a running quarterback as a changeup for the defense or in short yardage packages. He is a very good athlete and has a sturdy frame at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, making him tough to stop on the ground.

Pribula has carried the ball 94 times over the last two seasons at Penn State, racking up 571 yards and 10 touchdowns on those plays. He hasn't been asked to throw the ball all over the yard, but he has shown plenty of potential as a passer in garbage time and in the rare instance where Drew Allar is forced to sit out due to injury. For his career, Pribula is 37-for-56 as a passer for 424 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception.

There has been a lot of controversy around Pribula's decision to forego the playoffs. The timing of the transfer portal window forces the hand of a player like him in the portal who is looking for a starting role next season, something that Pribula won't get with Allar returning to Penn State. The portal stays open for Penn State players (and other playoff teams) until a few days after their final game, but the starting spots around the country quickly fill up. There's no guarantee that Pribula would get a starting job at the Power Four level in two or three weeks.