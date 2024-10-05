Just as it was last weekend, Happy Valley will be rocking on Saturday afternoon, as the undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions look to continue their perfect season in their first ever in-conference matchup with the UCLA Bruins. Penn State faces a rough three-game stretch after this week, visiting both USC and Wisconsin before hosting Ohio State on November 2nd. But first, they'll need to get by the Bruins, potentially without their starting running back.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports:

“Penn State running back Nick Singleton is questionable today against UCLA, per Big Ten availability report.”

It's unclear what exactly has landed Singleton, who is currently 6th in the Big Ten in rushing yards this season, on the Nittany Lions injury report this week. By all accounts, Singleton wasn't injured during Penn State's win over Illinois, but when the team took the practice field on Wednesday this week, the Nittany Lions lead back was nowhere to be found.

Fortunately for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions, junior running back Kaytron Allen has proven he's capable of matching Nicholas Singleton's production. Each of the last three seasons, Allen and Singleton have occupied a timeshare in Penn State's backfield, and their splits are very similar:

Singleton (30 games) – 380 carries, 2,221 yards, 43 receptions, 467 receiving yards, 28 total touchdowns

Allen (30 games) – 392 carries, 2,058 rushing yards, 35 receptions, 289 receiving yards, 20 total touchdowns

Kaytron Allen is coming off of his most productive game of the season. In last week's home win over the unbeaten Illini, Allen carried the ball 18 times for 102 yards. He also punched in the game-clinching touchdown late in the 4th quarter. It was Allen's 6th career game with at least 100 yards rushing. Nicholas Singleton has seven such games in his career.

Even though the Bruins defense has given up at least 34 points in their last three games, they've held up surprisingly well against the run this season, holding opponents to just 3.5 yards per carry. That may mean that more work will be put on the shoulders of junior quarterback Drew Allar, who over the last two seasons has thrown for just over 200 yards per game.