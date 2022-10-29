Penn State football fans will be fired up by ex-Ohio State HC Urban Meyer’s bold take

One of college football’s most intense rivalries will renew on Saturday, as the Penn State Nittany Lions will clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes in a battle of Big Ten powers.

Both the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are clearly looking for any edge they can get to emerge on top in this contest. One prominent former head coach believes that Penn State football has one very important edge over Ohio State.

Urban Meyer, former Buckeyes head coach and Nittany Lions nemesis, believes that the Penn State football fans will be a difference-maker in Saturday’s clash. Here’s what Meyer had to say on the pregame show, per Fox College Football.

Per Fox, Urban Meyer said, “I’m telling you, this stadium is the toughest stadium in college football to play in.” That’s a take sure to make Penn State Nittany Lions fans do a double take, given the numerous battles they had against Meyer and Ohio State during his tenure as the Buckeyes boss.

And yet, it was no mirage when Meyer said that- and hundreds of Penn State football fans began to cheer. That’s a sentence many people thought they would never read.

Of course, Meyer knows a thing or two about going head-to-head against Penn State, having faced the Nittany Lions eight times in his career with the Buckeyes. Now he feels that crowd is going to play a role in Saturday’s clash.

That’s music to Nittany Lions fans’ ears, as they’ll take any edge they can get against the n0. 2 ranked Buckeyes.