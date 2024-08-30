As a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant's Pennsylvania upbringing, Penn State football announced they are traveling in their own colorway iteration of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro this year. Already one of the most popular shoes in Nike's arsenal, it's a nice touch for the program to honor Bryant during the entire 2024 college football season.

Earlier in the summer, it was announced that many Kobe 8 Protro colorways would be released in the fall. Examples include Hollywood Nights and Lakers Home, which remember different uniform combinations and moments of his career. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, has carefully curated the Kobe shoe series.

Penn State has had several Nike colorways over the years, not just for football. Earlier this month, there was an Air Max Solo Penn State colorway. What makes this Kobe 8 Protro special is that it is one of the few colorways designed for a particular school.

Bryant was born in Philadelphia, PA, although much of his childhood was spent in Italy. His father played professional basketball there after he retired from the NBA when Bryant was six. At 13, Bryant and his family moved back to Philadelphia. He attended Lower Merion High School, located in Ardmore, a nearby Philly suburb.

Recognized for his basketball skills at a young age, Bryant skipped college and entered the NBA Draft in 1996 at 18. Although he said if he had gone to college, he would have selected Duke or North Carolina, maybe Bryant could've played football for Penn State.

The Kobe 8 Protro is very popular among basketball players due to its slim fit, excellent construction and comfortability. Bryant's signature adorns the side heel. The white highlights and sole pair well with the relaxed, woven body of the shoe.

Vanessa Bryant is doing well to keep her late husband's memory alive through merchandising and brand deals. Many of her Instagram posts feature the latest Kobe releases.

“The Kobe VIII protro’s came out beautiful!!!! Love collaborating with the Nike footwear team on Kobe’s line. 🤍 Nike wanted this debut Halo Collection to be limited and collectable but the good news is Nike is working towards more units for future Kobe releases! The “Kobe Halo” collection debuts on Kobe’s birthday tomorrow, collect all future Halo releases to celebrate this special day every year. #KobesBirthday #82378 #MambaForever 🤍 #HaloPack #HaloCollection 👟👟”

Three more Nike Kobe 8 Protro colorways will be released September 6, 2024: “Wolf Grey,” “University Red,” and “College Navy” for a retail price of $180. They should be available in full sizing on Nike SNKRS App, so be sure to check back the morning of release day to lock-in your pair.