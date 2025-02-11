Heading into spring training, it's clear that there are still plenty of areas of improvement for the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Ron Washington is entering year two at the helm. The team hopes that superstar Mike Trout, once considered to be the best player in baseball, can return to full health. If that happens, then there is no doubt that the Angels would be better. Just how much better would be to some debate, as it's been a while since we've seen Trout at the full height of his powers.

Because of this, what would happen if the Angels were able to trade Trout? Say, tomorrow? How would that change the franchise's goals entering 2025. Because Trout is there right now, the goal has to be to at least try to make it to the playoffs. While he calls Angel Stadium home, that should always be the focus.

Because of that, GM Perry Minasian and the Angels brass owe it to Trout to trade him. Simply because the odds of building a viable World Series contender around Trout in the near future, while he remains completely healthy, are pretty darn slim. As beloved as Trout is in Southern California, it might be best for both sides to break up.

In this scenario, trading Trout to a contender would be best. That way he can chase rings and help improve his new team in the process. There are certainly a few clubs with title aspirations that wouldn't mind finding a way to make Trout and his salary fit in their structure. However, one team above all would stand to benefit the most from bringing him aboard. That team? None other than the star center fielder's hometown club: the Philadelphia Phillies.

Trading Mike Trout would lead to full scale rebuild for Angels

Let's preface this potential deal by saying this: trading Mike Trout is something that very few, if any, Angels fans will endorse. He's the face of the franchise, and for a long time, a face of the MLB. If he returns to full health and his previous level of play, Trout will resume his place at the top of the mountain. As difficult as it might be, building a true contender around him would undoubtedly not only make Trout happy, but a lot of people in the organization happy as well.

Unfortunately, that can be an expensive process. When you have an owner that refuses to spend the capital to build around the current roster, then that can be a much harder process to undertake. So, trading Trout now, before his value can plummet even more than it already has, might just be the right move to make.

Furthermore, securing a package of players from the Phillies, led by top pitching prospect Andrew Painter, might be something that makes this type of deal a little more palatable. Yes, prospects are uncertain. They might not pan out. However, there's also a good chance that Trout never gets back to the heights he once reached. The number of injuries he's sustained over the last few years have robbed him of his elite physical talent, and it's an adjustment he'll need to make moving forward. Would it be better for him to do it closer to home in Philadelphia, while also allowing the organization he got his start with to start?

Trio of prospects could be part of future Angels core

Starting with Painter, Los Angeles could continue restocking their system with quality talent. Painter could be the next staff ace for the major league club. He's that good. Currently ranked eighth overall in MLB.com's Top 100, the only reason he hasn't reached the majors yet is because he recently came back from Tommy John Surgery. He features four strong pitches, including an elite fastball, and is still only 22 years old. If he arrives in the majors this year like currently projected, then the top prospect could have a very long career.

The asks should continue with outfielder Justin Crawford, currently in Double-A. The son of former major leaguer Carl Crawford, he's projected to be a center fielder that plays a lot like his old man. His current ranking of 64 on the MLB Top 100 is evidence of his rise, and he could be Trout's long-term successor. In addition to Crawford and Painter, asking for another arm near the majors, like Griff McGarry possibly, would be wise. Stocking the major league talent with more potential contributors is never a bad idea.

Of course, this return might be too light for someone of Trout's stature. Even with his injury history and current contract, he would still be highly valued by the majority of the major leagues. Particularly teams that have the means to afford him and an opening in their outfield. In order to keep Trout healthy, he might be moving to a corner outfield spot sooner rather than later. Nevertheless, this is something the Angels need to look into. The odds of them winning a World Series with Trout are slim to none right now. They owe to their franchise icon to give him a better shot at winning championships somewhere else. Why not let him go back home in the process?