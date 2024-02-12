Here's how to befriend the cigar-smoking, alcohol-drinking monk.

Here is the Tower Social Link Guide for Mutatsu in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Mutatsu, available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Reload, the 2024 remake of Persona 3. The Social Link Guide for Tower in Persona 3 Portable is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Reload Mutatsu Tower Social Link Guide

Mutatsu is located on the second floor of Club Escapade. That means that players need enough courage (Rank 2) to go inside Club Escapade. Additionally, players need to reach Rank 3 on the Strength Social Link, where Yuko mentions that a strange monk is hanging out in Club Escapade. After she tells you this, you must visit Club Escapade on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to meet up with Mutatsu.

Before the player can befriend Mutatsu, they must first get him a drink. To do so, the player must talk to the bartender downstairs, and help him take orders. Here are the drink orders of the guests (in order):

Margarita

Bloody Mary

Screwdriver

Oolong Tea

After this, the bartender will send a drink to Mutatsu, and the player can now start the Tower Social Link.

As with any other Social Links, having a Persona of the Tower Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive the Reserve Tag from Mutatsu when the Tower Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Chi You.

Mutatsu Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Mutatsu in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, this is a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Tower Arcana when you spend time with Mutatsu.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

Heh… I guess that sounds funny comin' from an alcohol-drinkin', cigar-smokin' monk, eh? Is alcohol good? What's a cigar taste like?



Rank 2

What'cha doin' here today, kid? I came to see you, old man. None of your business.

You don’t have to revere me, but at least show me some respect. How should I address you? Show respect?



Rank 3

How come you’re always alone when I see ya? Don’tcha got any friends, kid? I can't say I don't. I don’t have any friends.



Rank 4

You should cut it. No, better yet, shave it all off… Give the bald look a try. Yeah, that might look cool. Yeah, I dunno…



Rank 5

High school kids don’t have much money, do they? At least, I never gave much to my son. I have enough. I'm not NOT struggling.

… And I mean something' you can buy with money. Not some crap like “love” or “a sense of humor.” No. Yes.



Rank 6

Ugh… I’m in bad shape… Are you okay? You should go home.

It’s always in times like these… ah when it's hardest to be alone. You live by yourself? Do you have any coworkers?



Rank 7

… Hey! There’s a microphone over there. Bring it over, kid! I’ll perform a live sutra reading. Really? You probably shouldn't.



Rank 8

Didn’t dad tell you not to do that, huh? Dad? It's my first time hearing it. ……

What the hell were ya wanderin' around? Iss late! I was with a friend. I was studying. None of your business.

I wonder if they felt the same way I did, when I was waiting for you earlier… Who's “they”? What're you talking about?

…Now when I go home, I don’t know what to do with myself, so I just come here and drink every night. Do you miss your family? Are you running away?



Rank 9

I’m workin’ memorial service 24/7, as if my little temple was some kinda convenience store… Why not take a break. Poor men know no leisure.

I’ve been drinkin’ too much lately… Makin’ a fool of myself like I did the other day. Hang in there. Time to retire?

Whaddya think? What's this about? I don’t really care.



Rank 10

I'm gonna say, “I wanna recite the sutras with you by my side, for the rest of my life.” … Well? How's that sound? That's awesome! It's missing something.



That's all for our guide for Mutatsu's Tower Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.