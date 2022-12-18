By Franz Christian Irorita · 5 min read

Pewdiepie remains one of the most popular Youtube stars of our time. His longevity can be attributed to his consistency and overall genuine personality. At over 111 million subscribers, he’s the fourth most-subscribed channel on Youtube, and still the most-subscribed personal channel. The three channels ahead of him in terms of subscribers are all corporate Youtube channels. With such a large following, one would assume that he’s probably making a fortune. With a lot of his fans also donating to his streams regularly and as well giving him money straight up with Youtube’s channel membership system, Pewdiepie is undoubtedly among Youtube’s highest earners. But just how much is Pewdiepie’s net worth in 2022?

Pewdiepie net worth in 2022: $35 million to $55 million (estimated)

Felix “Pewdiepie” Kjellberg has never revealed his exact net worth, but many websites have speculated on his net worth. Many websites such as Celebrity Net Worth puts his net worth at $40 million. However, other sources have contested this amount. EarlyGame says that this amount is false and that his net worth falls around the $60 million dollar mark. Finally, Influencer Marketing Hub estimates that his net worth would be around $35 million to $55 million dollars. Since speculating for an exact amount would prove unfruitful, going after a range would be the safest way to go.

Since Pewdiepie’s only sources of income are his endorsements and his Youtube channel, it’s much less complicated to look for his figures. That doesn’t mean it’s easy. Of course, being the biggest Youtube channel for a long while has its perks, and that includes earning about $12 million (before taxes) over the past eight years. Hence, EarlyGame speculates that Pewdiepie has earned about $80-$100 million ever since he rose to the top of Youtube. With how frugal Pewdiepie has been and his distaste for opulence, it’s safe to say that a lot of that money has not been spent at all. However, Pewdiepie has also made a lot of charitable donations over the years and also encourages his fans to do the same. Hence, even if we ever confirm that he did earn over a hundred million dollars over the past decade, there’s no way to calculate for sure his current net worth. There’s also the fact that his earnings from his endorsements, most especially from his most consistent brand partner for the past year, GFuel, are not disclosed to the public.

Pewdiepie himself won’t disclose his net worth, and in a video released in April 2021, he expressed amusement at the $40 million estimate.

Pewdiepie started out playing Minecraft and Call of Duty

Pewdiepie is born in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 24, 1989. This means that he’s turning 32 in a month’s time. He was born in an upper-middle-class family. His parents were chief executives, with his mother, Lotta Kristine Johanna Hellstrand Kjellberg, being named as 2010 CIO of the Year in Sweden. He grew up with his older sister Fanny. His father, Ulf Christian Kjellberg is a corporate executive.

His family’s background enabled him to follow his passion and build a career around live streaming and Let’s Plays. However, Pewdiepie shares that his early streaming career hasn’t been all good. He would leave university to start streaming. His parents made him accountable for his decision and made him support himself financially. To support himself, he started working as a hot dog stand vendor, and as a harbor captain and sold art prints of his own making. His early experience led to him realizing years later that leaving university to pursue a Youtube career isn’t the wisest of decisions. Pewdiepie realizes that he’s lucky to have made it big at all.

Pewdiepie had his first channel in 2006 named “Pewdie”, but eventually lost access to his account. This led to the creation of his second account, “Pewdiepie”, in 2010. His oldest viewable video is about Minecraft, but he would also make videos out of his Call of Duty gameplay.

Pewdiepie’s net worth and popularity started to rise thanks to Amnesia

Pewdiepie would spend a few years more before achieving mainstream success. His video, “A Funny Montage,” uploaded in June 2013, would become his most-viewed for some time. Thanks to his joyful nature and likable personality, Pewdiepie has amassed a loyal following ever since. He reached 5 million subscribers by February 2013 and would reach 10 million in July. In August, he would overtake Smosh to become Youtube’s most-subscribed channel.

He would then maintain his lead over other channels thanks to his endearing Youtube videos. One of his most-cited influential games is Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which would become his springboard to success for years to come. Later on, he would transition from playing Let’s Plays to exploring new kinds of content, and he would start sharing more about his life. His lifestyle videos would attract questions from fans over Pewdiepie’s net worth, but the Youtuber dislikes talking about his finances in his videos in general.

As leading solo Youtube creator

It won’t be long before companies started making videos on Youtube as well, and in 2019, Indian multimedia label T-Series overtook Pewdiepie’s subscriber count to become the most-subscribed channel on Youtube. While today, Pewdiepie remains to be the most-subscribed solo creator on the platform, he’s only now fourth in terms of all channels. Still, Pewdiepie remains to be one of the most influential and richest Youtubers.

While Pewdiepie has taken long breaks from content creation as well as contemplated retirement a couple of times. His recent videos nowadays involve him reacting to influencers’ house tours and reacting to videos with fellow Youtuber CinnamonToastKen. He still plays video games on his live streams every now and then, but for the longest time, it has no longer been his main content. It feels like Pewdiepie is still here to stay for the foreseeable future, and he’s still going to continue making content for his fans to enjoy.

On January 2, 2022, Pewdiepie announced that he was taking a month-long break from creating content on Youtube. He clarified that this is not due to burnout, but rather just a nice way to spend time not worrying about creating content and uploads. He later returned to content creation on his channel, especially when Elden Ring came out. However, he no longer felt the need to post daily, and would occasionally take extended breaks for travel and to pursue other things.

On December 17, 2022, Pewdiepie announced the passing of his dog Maya. Maya has been a mainstay of Pewdiepie’s shows ever since he started sharing more about his life. Pewdiepie’s pugs, Maya and Edgar, have been a staple of his videos and a source of countless memes and in-jokes within the Pewdiepie fandom. Maya was 17.