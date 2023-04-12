Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Fresh off winning The Masters — his fourth victory on the PGA Tour season — and reclaiming the No. 1 ranking in the world, nobody would have blamed Jon Rahm for sitting out this week’s RBC Heritage.

However, Rahm — who said he was “extremely tired” on Monday and Tuesday — has decided to remain in the field at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina — and not because of the potential loss in Player Impact Program (PIP) money that comes with skipping two “elevated” events (see: Rory McIlroy).

“It did cross my mind,” Rahm said about dropping out of the RBC at his pre-tournament press conference. “But I made a commitment earlier in the year and I want to honor that commitment. I also … put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids, as well. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters Champion, play good or bad, just want to be there. … But yeah, it did cross my mind … because I was so tired.”

Rahm noted the importance of hitting fairways at Harbour Town and lining up second shots. He said the “unbelievable” golf course is in “pristine” shape.

“I still intend to hopefully doing the jacket-double and take this one home … I can promise you that every time I tee it up in a tournament I intend to win,” Rahm stressed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He said he expects to feel better each day in Hilton Head — the “opposite” of how most tournaments go.

“If I can get through the first two days, I think on the weekend I’ll feel back to normal.”

The Masters winner is +850 to win at Hilton Head. Scottie Scheffler (+800) is the current favorite.

The two-time major champ said he’ll have time to properly celebrate his win at Augusta National next week.