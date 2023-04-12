Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced a structural shake-up to its Fall schedule, which will go into effect this year.

The revamped schedule will be called the FedEx Cup Fall and feature seven tournaments from September through November. The PGA Tour is aiming to create an incentivized mini-season in between the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the New Year.

The tournaments will offer a total of $56.6 million in purses. Winners will earn 500 FedEx Cup points and, more importantly, tour exemptions for two years. They’ll also gain entry into the exclusive Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and THE PLAYERS Championship, among other benefits related to tournament eligibility, FedEx Cup standings, rankings, and the like.

“We are launching the most meaningful updates to the PGA TOUR season since 2007, the first year of the FedExCup,” PGA our President Tyler Dennis said in a statement. “The reimagining of our schedule – from the Regular Season with Designated and Full-Field events to the FedExCup Playoffs and culminating with the FedExCup Fall – creates distinct but connected ‘chapters,’ and within this new framework, the FedExCup Fall is now more than ever an integral part of that compelling story. There will be so much at stake – and more immediate payoffs – as opportunities are unlocked in the FedExCup Fall for the season to come.”