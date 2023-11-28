He deserves the applause just for being out there, but his performance will earn Woods more praise if it's vintage.

The Hero World Challenge will see a familiar face tee off this week in its host Tiger Woods. A five-time winner of the Bahamas tournament, Woods is competing in his first PGA Tour event since the Masters in April and his sixth event since a 2021 car accident.

Woods is not just playing to play. He wants to win and will continue to play until he thinks he can’t come out on top anymore.

“What drives me is I love to compete,” Woods said, via the Golf Channel. “There will come a point in time, I haven't come around to it fully yet, that I won't be able to win again. When that day comes then I'll walk (away).”

Woods withdrew from the Masters in the second round after shooting one under par through four rounds at the Genesis Invitational in February. He hasn’t won a tournament since the ZOZO Championship in October 2019.

Any time Tiger Woods is on the course eyes will be on him. He was probably always gunning to make a return at his own tournament and he'll do just that at the Hero World Challenge. Woods will pair with good friend Justin Thomas in the first round on Thursday.

It is far from a guarantee that Tiger Woods can win again on the PGA Tour. It's not even confirmed he can play a full four rounds on consecutive days. He deserves the applause just for being out there, but his performance will earn Woods more praise if it's vintage.