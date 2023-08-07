Justin Thomas tried but in the end, he will not be part of the upcoming 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, barely missing the cut line following the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Even though he painfully missed the chance to make it to the playoffs despite his recent efforts, Thomas is finding solace in the fact that he gave it his all.

“I did my part,” Thomas said (h/t Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports). “I played the best I could and I fought as hard as I could and shot the lowest I possibly could. I just have to just hope that somehow it's good enough.”

Thomas finished the last regular-season event of the PGA Tour tied for 12th in the Wyndham Championship, firing an 11-under 269. He had a birdie on the sixth hole in the fourth round Sunday and also pulled off a double-birdie on the 15th. However, he got tripped up by a bogey on the 16th before a par on each of the final two holes.

When it was all said and done at Sedgefield Country Club, Thomas finished 71st in the FedExCup Playoffs standings with 546. Only the top 70 players with the most FedExCup points will get to play in the first stage of the playoffs next week in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Lucas Glover won the 2023 Wyndham Championship with a fantastic 20-under 260 to edge runner-ups Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An.

As for Justin Thomas, there's still more golf to be played in the future, with the two-time major winner now looking to come back stronger in the 2023-24 campaign.