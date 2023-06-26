Keegan Bradley must still be smiling following his win at the 2023 Travelers Championship over the weekend. There's even another reason for him to feel high, as he just moved up the official world rankings from No. 28 last week to 18th after securing the victory at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Via Sean Martin of PGA TOUR:

“Keegan Bradley moves to 18th in the world ranking after his Travelers win. It's his highest position since he was also ranked 18th on April 13, 2014. Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are the only other players who were in the top 20 then and now.”

Keegan Bradley impressed from start to finish of the 2023 Travelers Championship. He started the tournament like a house on fire, firing a 62 in the first round then a 63 in the second. Bradley did just enough in the final two days to secure the win, scoring a 64 and 68 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. He ended up with a 23-under 257 to end up on top of the field, with Brian Harman and Zac Blair settling for a tie at second place with a 20-under 260 score each.

Keegan Bradley, who was 25th in the world by the end of 2022, has been playing some great golf this season, as evidenced by his top-20 rank. He has two wins this season, as he also won the ZOZO Championship back in October. He's now 14-of-18 on the season with eight top 25s and five top 10s.

The 37-year-old Keegan Bradley will look to sustain his form in the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.