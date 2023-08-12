The PGA Tour decided to select TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee as the venue for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, not thinking about just how hot it may be. Well, it's downright toasty, with temperatures soaring into the high 90s. As a plea for the golfers, IG model and golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is asking the Tour to let the players wear shorts so they don't sweat their faces off:

Absolutely criminal to make these players wear pants in such hot and humid weather. As for the actual tournament, Lucas Glover holds the lead at the moment at -6, with Jordan Speith in second at -2. Scottie Scheffler, one of the pre-event favorites, sits at -4 and still has a chance to make some noise heading into Day 3 on Saturday.

Players can expect some more scorching temperatures later this month as the Tour heads to Atlanta. You know it's always hot down there. It would honestly be fantastic if they were given the green light to throw some dress shorts on instead. Let those legs breathe.

The St. Jude Championship marks the first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs. In other words, it's a very important tournament. Everyone needs to be at their absolute best and with such hot weather, it will take even more focus from each and every golfer.

Round 3 gets started bright and early Saturday, but the current leaders won't tee off until around mid-day. That just means they will be dripping in even more sweat. Brutal.

Maybe Spiranac's words of advice could force the PGA Tour to make an exception.