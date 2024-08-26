12 PGA Tour players automatically qualified for the Presidents Cup at the conclusion of this past weekend's FedEx Cup Playoffs event, the BMW Championship.

From September 27-30, the United States will face off against the International Team (no Europeans) at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada.

Following the upcoming Tour Championship at East Lake— the final leg of the PGA Tour's postseason — Furyk and International Team captain Mike Weir will make six captain's selections.

Keegan Bradley — an assistant to Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk in preparation for his own stewardship of the United States Ryder Cup team in 2025 — didn't automatically qualify with his upset victory at the BMW, though he's now a contender for a captain's pick.

“I think being the Ryder Cup captain has put me into this category of sort of player when they haven't really had a Ryder Cup captain that's been playing full-time on the tour,” Bradley said Sunday. “One of my goals was to make that Presidents Cup team. So we'll see. I hope I didn't throw a huge wrench in everybody's plans, but I'm proud to be in consideration.”

Justin Thomas, for instance, will need a strong showing at East Lake — Thomas grabbed the last spot thanks to an 18th-hole bogey from Brian Harman — to warrant consideration.

“I feel like I played well in some big tournaments this year. I just did it earlier in the season,” Thomas said. “I know I'm playing well enough, but that's up to Jim and the rest of the captains and the guys on the team. My hope is that I get to Atlanta and I prove that I belong.”

Weir and Furyk will announce captains’ picks live on Golf Channel on Sept. 3.

For now, here are 12 golfers definitely on Presidents Cup rosters.

PGA Tour players who qualified for the Presidents Cup

International

Note: The International Team's automatic spots are based on the Official World Golf Ranking.

1. Hideki Matsuyama — Japan (FedEx Cup rank: 3)

Matsuyama, who won the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the St. Jude Championship, will be making his sixth Presidents Cup appearance. He won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

2. Sungjae Im — Republic of Korea (11)

3. Adam Scott — Australia (14)

The 44-year-old entered Sunday at the BMW in the final grouping with Bradley, as he seeks his first win since 2020. Scott struggled his way to a 1-over 73, but still moved up from no. 41 to secure a place in East Lake.

He'll be making a record 11th Presidents Cup start for Team International. (Phil Mickelson holds the overall record, with 12.)

4. Tom Kim — Republic of Korea (51)

Kim crashed out of the St. Jude in brutal fashion. Not only did he commit a jarring etiquette infraction, he finished with consecutive double-bogeys to slip to 51st, thereby missing out on the BMW. (Bradley backed into his place.)

Kim has played well this summer — including medal contention at the Paris Olympics and a playoff runner-up to Scheffler at the Travelers Championship. Expect the talented 21-year-old — who burst on the scene at the 2022 Presidents Cup — to reset his mind for Montreal.

5. Jason Day — Australia (33)

Jason Day barely missed out on the Tour Championship, but the former World No. 1 will be in Canada.

6. Byeong Hun An — Republic of Korea (16)

United States

Note: The U.S. team is determined by the Presidents Cup's unique points criteria.

1. Scottie Scheffler (FedEx Cup rank: 1)

Perhaps understandably considering his eventful year, Scheffler has been a bit checked out of the FedEx Cup. The six-time PGA Tour winner in 2024 (not including a gold medal) has a career 2-2-3 Presidents Cup record.

2. Xander Schauffele (2)

Schauffele — the only two-time major winner in 2024 — has been reliable in Presidents Cup play. The 30-year-old is 6-3 in two appearances (2019, 2022). He's partnered seven times with his good pal Patrick Cantlay.

3. Collin Morikawa (7)

4. Wyndham Clark (8)

Clark and Morikawa will represent Team USA again after joining Scheffler and Schauffle in Paris. Clark, who went from PGA Tour journeyman to U.S. Open champion in 2023, will be making his Presidents Cup debut.

5. Patrick Cantlay (10)

Cantlay was the only clutch American during their 2023 Ryder Cup defeat in Rome. He owns a 6-3 record across two Presidents Cup appearances, including 4-3 with Schauffele.

6. Sahith Theegala (12)

A chance for one of the game's rising stars to get a taste of rowdy team competition. There could very well be a place for Theegala, 26, on the 2025 Ryder Cup squad for Bethpage Black.