With the PGA Tour season-long race and two playoff events — the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship — in the books, the top-30 in the FedEx Cup standings have advanced to the Tour Championship, which begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Keep in mind: The order matters. A lot. The Tour Championship utilizes a Starting Strokes format; Scottie Scheffler, no. 1 in the standings, will open East Lake at 10-under par, two strokes up on Xander Schauffele, who enters second in the points race.

Keegan Bradley, with his upset victory at the BMW, improved from 50th to 4th in points — suddenly placing the United States Ryder Cup captain (and Presidents Cup assistant) firmly in contention for the FedEx Cup. He'll start at 6-under.

Justin Thomas — who was already flying home to Florida under the assumption that his bogey-free 68 on Sunday at the BMW wasn't enough to make the cut — eked into the top-30 after Brian Harman double-bogeyed no. 18 at Castle Springs.

“I mean, it’s just weird,” Thomas said Sunday. “The Playoffs are fun like that because I felt some things on those last couple holes that feel similar to trying to win a golf tournament, just when you know if you don’t advance to the next stage, you don’t have a chance. That’s all I want.

“I understand that if I do get into Atlanta I’m going to be beyond a long shot, but in my eyes I have a chance, and that’s all I want. It’s a lot of pressure, but you’ve got to play well at the right time, and that’s what the Playoffs are about.”

First five out of East Lake: Harman, Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy.

Other notables who made the BMW but missed out: Will Zalatoris (no. 38), Matt Fitzpatrick (no. 40), Cameron Young (no. 44), Max Homa (no. 46), Nick Dunlap (no. 49)

PGA Tour notables previously eliminated from playoff contention: Tom Kim (no. 51), Justin Rose (no. 55), Nick Taylor (no. 58), Jake Knapp (no. 59), Min Woo Lee (no. 60), Jordan Spieth (no. 66), Rickie Fowler (no. 106).

With all that in mind, here's the 30-person field for the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs finale.

PGA Tour players in Tour Championship

Numbers correspond to starting score at East Lake.

Scottie Scheffler (-10) Xander Schauffele (-8) Hideki Matsuyama (-7) Keegan Bradley (-6) Ludvig Aberg (-5) Rory McIlroy (-4) Collin Morikawa (-4) Wyndham Clark (-4) Sam Burns (-4) Patrick Cantlay (-4) Sungjae Im (-3) Sahith Theegala (-3) Shane Lowry (-3) Adam Scott (-3) Tony Finau (-2) Byeong Hun An (-2) Viktor Hovland (-2) — defending FedEx Cup/Tour Championship winner Russell Henley (-2) Akshay Bhatia (-2) Robert MacIntyre (-2) Billy Horschel (-1) Tommy Fleetwood (-1) Sepp Straka (-1) Matthieu Pavon (-1) Taylor Pendrith (-1) Chris Kirk (E) Tom Hoge (E) Aaron Rai (E) Christian Bezuidenhout (E) Justin Thomas (E)

Since the FedEx Cup was introduced in 2007, its produced 14 different winners. Only Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019, 2022) and Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) have more than one title.

First place at the Tour Championship will take home $25 million.