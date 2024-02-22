Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, saw his first attempt at qualifying for a PGA Tour event go haywire.
The son of the 82-time PGA Tour winner has teed it up with pops in the PNC Championship the last four years, highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2012.
Thursday marked Charlie's first effort to make the field of a tour-sanctioned event. Woods competed in the pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The top five (including ties) after Thursday's 18-hole competition at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, FL, advance to Monday's open qualifier.
The top four finishers on Monday will earn spots in the field at the PGA Tour's first stop of the Florida Swing, which begins next Thursday at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens. The field for the Cognizant includes major champions Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and Gary Woodland — the latter of whom played with Tiger (and Justin Thomas) at the Genesis Invitational last weekend.
Charlie arrived at Lost Lake early and was supported by his mom, Elin, and various friends.
A twirl at the first.
Unfortunately, Woods' PGA Tour debut will have to wait. While seeming to enjoy his foray into semi-pro competition, Charlie struggled out of the gates, carding bogeys on No. 2 and No. 3, and a seven on the par-5 fifth. An adventure on the par-4 seventh resulted in the rare 12. He finished with a +12 on the front nine and a 16-over 86. At the time this article was published, he was at the bottom of the leaderboard (still better than 99.999% of the planet!)
Charlie's dad made his PGA Tour debut as a 17-year-old amateur at the Los Angeles Open at Riviera Country Club in 1992. Tiger — who now hosts the Signature Event at Riviera — is expected to enter one tournament during the Florida Swing, which includes the Cognizant, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, THE PLAYERS Championship and the Valspar Championship. Tiger withdrew from the Genesis due to the flu.