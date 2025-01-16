The PGA Tour's third event of the 2025 season is upon us, as many of the world's best descend upon Southern California for The American Express. Several top players, including Justin Thomas and Tony Finau, are in the field. They will look to take Nick Dunlap's crown. Dunlap made history, winning the American Express as an amateur in 2024.

Incidentally, a new amateur will look to duplicate Dunlap's feat as 17-year-old Blades Brown will make his pro debut.

The tournament is held a little less than two hours east of Los Angeles. That is just far enough that the California Wildfires are not impacting air quality, forcing the tournament elsewhere. The same probably cannot be said for Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational.

On the eve of the tournament, Finau met with the media and delved into his recent injury woes.

“My main goal for 2025 is to physically just be healthier than I was the last couple of years. I think I've kind of hid it under the rug a little bit, but as some people have followed… I did have some knee issues over the off-season that I had to tend to,” Finau said.

Last month, Tony Finau surprisingly withdrew from the Grant Thornton Invitational. That prompted many to believe Finau was headed for LIV Golf. As it turned out, the Utah native required surgery on his knee.

“The rehab's been a lot tougher process than really anything that I've done with my body. I haven't been apt to injury throughout my career, so this is kind of the first time that I've had to go through any type of surgery or anything like that. So, the rehab process has been grueling and tough, but one that I've been more than willing to do.”

Yet, the 6-time PGA Tour winner played very well two weeks ago in Maui. Finau closed at 21-under for a T15 finish. He'll look to build off of that momentum this week as the West Coast swing begins.