Pharrell Williams, the current men's creative director at Louis Vuitton, recently made a bold statement, declaring that the title of the “Louis Vuitton Don” will always belong to Kanye West. The proclamation came during a video posted by Swizz Beatz on Instagram, where he attempted to crown Pharrell with the esteemed nickname, Yahoo reports. However, Pharrell swiftly interrupted, acknowledging that Ye is the true “Louis Vuitton Don” and that he sees himself as a perpetual student.

Swizz Beatz congratulates Pharrell at his Louis Vuitton SS24 show and calls him the “Louis Vuitton Don” Pharrell corrects Swizz and says “Louis Vuitton Don is the one great Kanye West” pic.twitter.com/ycWuFRY16i — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) June 21, 2023

The video captured Pharrell's humility and respect for Kanye, as he praised him for his significant contributions to the fashion industry. Swizz Beatz had congratulated Pharrell on his inaugural Louis Vuitton collection, prompting the discussion about the coveted title. Pharrell expressed his gratitude and mentioned that his appointment to this position was a tribute to their late brother, Virgil Abloh.

Kanye West has long associated himself with the Louis Vuitton brand, even going as far as referring to himself as the “Louis Vuitton Don” in his music. He once shared his near-deal with the luxury fashion house, revealing that they had initially agreed to a partnership, but it eventually fell through, impacting his ventures in apparel.

Pharrell's recent claim reflects his admiration for Kanye's impact on the fashion world and his role in popularizing the “Louis Vuitton Don” moniker. It highlights the respect and camaraderie among artists in the industry.

Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton SS24 collection showcased new designs and pieces, marking his first year as the menswear creative director. The event garnered attention from A-list celebrities such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, and Jaden and Willow Smith.