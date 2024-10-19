After putting in work in Week 6 as part of a game more notable for Nick Sirianni outbursts than any play on the field at The Linc, the Philadelphia Eagles are taking their show on the road in Week 7 only this week, they don't have to go too far, as they'll be facing off against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

On paper, the storylines around the game sort of write themselves; it's an NFC East showdown, a battle of two head coaches on the hot seat, and, most importantly of all, Saquon Barkley's first game back at MetLife since leaving New York high and dry for the always sunny streets of Philadelphia.

Win, and the Eagles are back in contention for first place in the conference. Lose, and, well, they are back at .500 with a pair of games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars up next. Fortunately, the Eagles have a fantastic foe to face off against in Week 7 in the Giants who should make a 4-2 record a whole lot easier to imagine.

1. The Giants can't slow down Saquon Barkley

After being thoroughly embarrassed by their offseason appearance on Hard Knocks, with general manager Joe Schoen delivering some hilarious – or tragic, depending on your fandom – comments on the team's fruitless efforts to re-sign Barkley, stopping the Penn State product from a marquee showing has to be priority number one for the G-Men.

Unfortunately, that's a whole lot easier said than done, as the pride of Whitehall High School is averaging almost 100 yards per game on the season and has passed into triple digits twice, including an incredible effort in Week 3, when he picked up 147 yards on 17 attempts. Even in Week 6, when Barkley only ran for 47 yards, his presence opened up the passing game for hurts, who threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes without a turnover.

Now granted, the Giants do have Dexter Lawrence in the middle of their defensive line, and by Barkley's own admission, he is one of the best, if not the best, defensive linemen in the NFL, but when has the do-it-all rusher ever been just a between-the-tackles guy? Goodness, before 2024, Barkley was mostly known for his Shady McCoy-esque ability to kick the ball outside, stop on a dime, and make something happen in the open space. If the Eagles have to play more outside zone plays to neutralize Lawrence, then so be it.

Fortunately, Barkley can do that, just like he can make plays as a receiver and even help out as a blocker, too, giving Hurts a little more time to throw and have viable check-down options, should he call for a release sans an active blitz. Throw that all together, and one thing becomes hard to ignore: unless Barkley becomes the latest player to suffer an ugly injury at MetLife Field, his impact on the game in 2024 should be immense, whether he has 50 yards, 150 yards, or records the rare 100-yard receiving game, a number he was never able to reach with the Giants.

2. Jalen Hurts has fewer but more efficient yards than Daniel Jones

As unlikely as it may sound, Daniel Jones ranks third in the NFL in passing attempts at 219, 32 behind Geno Smith, and five behind his fellow NFL East member, Dak Prescott.

Now granted, much of that production has been empty calories, with Jones ranking sixth in competitions and outside of the top 10 entirely in passing yards for a 2-4 team. But he has thrown for over 300 yards in five straight games and has three different receivers with at least 250 receiving yards on the season so far.

Facing off against an Eagles defense that has allowed 218.4 passing yards per game, a number unfortunately artificially lowered by a brutal effort by Dashaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns, Jones should be able to pick up chunks through the air unless Vic Fangio comes up with one heck of a strategy that forces him off balance, which, so far this season, has led to at least one turnover per game by the Giants.

Hurts, by contrast, is coming off of a game with no turnovers against a very good defense, with the pride of OklaBama showing a newfound poise under pressure with blitzers breathing down his neck. Sure, the Giants are allowing less than 200 passing yards per game, an understandable byproduct of consistently being behind in their games, but they have only picked off one pass in 2024. Their nine forced fumbles are impressive, sure, but considering their secondary only has 11 passes defended, it's worth wondering just how much the Giants will be able to impact the Eagles' passing game in Week 7.

If Hurts can throw the ball effectively, recording another passing game in the 250-270 range with multiple trips to the endzone but no interceptions, the Eagles should have a very good chance to win, especially considering the damage QB1 can do on the ground with his legs and the damage Jones can do with poor judgment.

3. The Eagles prove they are a notch above the Giants

So, if Barkley is able to impact the game in a major way and Jones ends up with more turnovers than Hurts, the Eagles should be able to leave New Jersey with a win, right?

Yes sir. While emotions will certainly be high in the first-ever running of the “Barkley Bowl,” there's little reason to believe the Giants will be able to pull this one out, as the Eagles are a much better team pretty much across the board and are coming off of a good win the week before. Factor in Sirianni's new attitude, playing “Many Men” at practice as the team goes full-on Dog Mask mode, and this might not just be a win, but the most commanding one of the Eagles' seasons so far.