The Union take on the Red Bulls! Stay tuned with the recent Leagues Cup series by reading our Philadelphia Union-NY Red Bulls odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Zolos are currently having a five-game unbeaten run. They still remain undefeated here in the Leagues Cup, beating two Mexican teams and DC United most recently.

The Red Bulls were involved in the Hudson River derby recently, maintaining their three-game unbeaten streak. Despite a mediocre standing in the MLS, the Metro hopes to make a deep run in this tourney.

Here are the Philadelphia Union-NY Red Bulls soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Philadelphia Union-NY Red Bulls Odds

Philadelphia Union: +105

New York Red Bulls: +250

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +104

Under 2.5 Goals: -146

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. NY Red Bulls

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat NY Red Bulls

This season, Philadelphia Union holds a strong third place in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer, amassing 40 points in 23 matches played. While their performance in the MLS has been positive, they faced disappointment in the US Open Cup, being eliminated in the fourth round by Minnesota United.

However, in the Leagues Cup, Philadelphia Union showcased an impressive display in Group 12, securing 1st place with six points. The Union achieved convincing victories over Club Tijuana (3-1) and Queretaro (5-1) in the group stage. They advanced further by overcoming DC United in a thrilling penalty shootout (5-4) after a goalless draw in the round of 32, earning their spot in the current stage.

The Red Bulls have become a familiar opponent for the Zolos, and their recent head-to-head games have been low-scoring affairs, producing less than three goals in each of the last seven encounters. The most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Philadelphia Union claim a 1-0 away win, with Daniel Gazdag once again finding the net.

The Union is currently on a remarkable five-game winning streak, scoring at least two goals in four of those matches. Moreover, they have an impressive 13-game unbeaten streak at home, winning 10 of those games, including the last eight. Their exceptional home form has been instrumental in their pursuit of success in the Leagues Cup, and they aim to capitalize on their home advantage once more as they strive to reach the quarterfinals.

Individually, Hungarian midfielder Daniel Gazdag has been a standout performer in Philadelphia Union's campaign. He has been instrumental for the team this year, particularly in the Leagues Cup, where he has already scored four goals in three games, bringing his total for 2023 to an impressive 13.

In addition, Argentine forward Julian Carranza made significant contributions, netting two goals in the opening match against Tijuana. His performances have bolstered the team's offensive strength and consolidated their position in the tournament. As a key player for Philadelphia Union, he excels in ball retention and distribution in the opponent's half, while his powerful right foot makes him a constant threat to goalkeepers. He will undoubtedly play a vital role in their pursuit of victory.

Why NY Red Bulls Can Beat Philadelphia Union

In the current MLS season, the New York Red Bulls find themselves in a mid-table position in the Eastern Conference, currently occupying 11th place. So far, their campaign has garnered 26 points from 23 matches played. However, the team faced disappointment in the US Open Cup, being eliminated in the Round of 16.

On the other hand, their performance in the Leagues Cup has been more impressive. The New York Red Bulls secured first place in Group 15 by defeating the New England Revolution and Atletico San Luis, earning five points to qualify for the knockout rounds. They continued their strong run by securing a 1-0 victory against city rivals, New York City, in the round of 32, with Omir Fernandez's 31st-minute penalty proving to be the decisive moment.

The Red Bulls have demonstrated their quality to reach this stage, particularly in their previous three games in front of their home fans. However, their away form has been a concern, having won only one of their last 11 games on the road. Nevertheless, their outstanding performance in this match highlights their determination and skills on the field, establishing them as a formidable team in the competition.

The upcoming clash against a strong team like Union will be a challenge, and the Red Bulls will need to defy the odds. In their past 40 encounters, the Red Bulls have emerged victorious in 15 matches, with eight games ending in draws. Their last away win against Philadelphia Union dates back to 2018. Despite this, the Red Bulls currently boast a three-match winning streak, which might be extended in this match.

During this period, Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir has stood out individually, scoring two crucial goals in the competition. He has been a key player for the Red Bulls this season, showcasing excellent ball retention and distribution skills in the opponent's field. His powerful right foot makes him a constant threat to goalkeepers, making him crucial to secure a victory.

Additionally, left-back John Tolkin has left his mark by providing two assists that played a significant role in propelling the New York Red Bulls forward into the Leagues Cup. His contributions have been vital to the team's success in the tournament.

Final Philadelphia Union-NY Red Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Union should continue its run in familiar territory. The Red Bulls would also be adamant about extending their winning streak, but it all ends here at Subaru Park.

Final Philadelphia Union-NY Red Bulls Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Union (+105), Over 2.5 goals (+104)