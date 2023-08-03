Philadelphia Union will face DC United at Subaru Park for their upcoming cup fixture. Catch the Leagues Cup series with our Philadelphia Union-DC United odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Philadelphia Union showcased brilliant performances in both of their cup matches, leading them to top their group. Their form in the Leagues Cup has been exceptional, matching that of any other team. The Union has been prolific in front of the goal, scoring a total of eight goals on their way to defeating Tijuana and Queretaro.

DC United have performed decently in the competition and managed to secure the second spot in their respective group. However, the Black-and-Red faced a setback in their last game, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Pumas. In their recent five matches, they have only managed to secure two wins.

Here are the Philadelphia Union-DC United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Philadelphia Union-DC United Odds

Philadelphia Union: -180

DC United: +410

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. DC United

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

Time: 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT

Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat DC United

The Zolos come into the match on an impressive four-game winning streak, having also topped the East 1 group. The Philadelphia Union have been in an unstoppable form, dominating their last three matches. Their winning streak began with a thrilling 2-1 victory over New York City FC, followed by a commanding 3-1 win against Tijuana. They continued their exceptional run with a crushing 5-1 victory over Queretaro FC in their latest match.

In the competition so far, Jim Curtin's team has enjoyed two emphatic home wins, defeating Club Tijuana 3-1 and Querétaro 5-1 in Pennsylvania. The question now is whether Philadelphia Union can maintain their flawless record in this season's Leagues Cup.

Over the last 10 months, Philadelphia Union narrowly missed out on the Supporters' Shield based on matches won, lost in MLS Cup on penalties, and suffered a defeat in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals. Moreover, With 40 points from 23 games, the Union currently stands third in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, behind New England and leaders Cincinnati.

An essential factor influencing this game is how well coach Curtin's boys perform against DC United. The manager boasts an impressive 15-3-5 record against this opponent, so there is reason to have confidence in our predictions for the upcoming match. The Union's previous encounter with DC United in MLS ended in a goalless draw at Subaru Park in May.

Notably, Philadelphia has been in excellent attacking form, averaging three goals per game in their last four matches across all competitions, scoring a total of nine goals. One of the key contributors to their success has been Daniel Gazdag, who has been prolific in the League Cup. He has netted four goals in two games, including a hat-trick in the last match against Queretaro. Julián Carranza, who has 11 goals in the MLS, will also be a factor in this match. Mikael Uhre will also be influential in this game.

Why DC United Can Beat Philadelphia Union

DC United secured the second position in the East 2 group of the Leagues Cup, earning three points from two games. In their last three matchups, DC United experienced a mix of emotions.

They faced a tough 4-0 loss against New England Revolution in the MLS. However, they swiftly bounced back in the Leagues Cup with an exhilarating 1-0 victory over CF Montreal. However, they couldn't maintain their momentum and suffered a 3-0 loss against Club Universidad Nacional.

Despite a challenging debut season in MLS, coach Wayne Rooney's team has shown significant improvement, currently occupying the ninth position with 30 points from 24 league fixtures. They will undoubtedly aim to perform well in the Leagues Cup too. Notably, DC United hasn't won any major silverware in the past decade, so a victory in this tourney will be instrumental for the club.

DC United's history against Philadelphia is not favorable, as they are winless in their last three meetings. Moreover, they failed to score in all three encounters, resulting in a goalless draw in May 2023, a 6-0 loss in August 2022, and a staggering 7-0 defeat in July 2022.

Christian Benteke, a highly regarded finisher, is the player to watch in this match. Having had a fantastic career in England's Premier League with Liverpool and Crystal Palace, Benteke was a valuable addition to DC United's roster according to Wayne Rooney. The 32-year-old Belgian serves as the team's most potent attacking weapon, having scored eight goals and provided two assists for his new club. Additionally, as the designated penalty taker, he will likely have ample goal-scoring opportunities in the match. Taxiarchis Fountas, Mateusz Klich, and Cristian Dájome will also look for goals. The same is true for Donovan Pines, Ted Ku-DiPietro, and Chris Durkin. Klich and Mohanad Jeahze have four combined assists to lead the team.

Final Philadelphia Union-DC United Prediction & Pick

Philly should continue its good run and form against an erratic DC squad.

Final Philadelphia Union-DC United Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Union (-180), Over 2.5 goals (-138)