The Philippines and Switzerland clash heads in the Women's World Cup! Check out our odds series for the World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand, which includes our odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide for the Philippines-Switzerland game.

The Philippine women's national football team has shown progress and determination in recent years. With continued support and development, the Filipinas hope to make a breakthrough performance in their World Cup debut.

The Switzerland women's national football team has demonstrated steady success and competitiveness on the international stage. La Nati will hope to do better in their second World Cup appearance.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Philippines-Switzerland Odds

Philippines: +2000

Switzerland: -900

Draw: +700

Over 2.5 Goals: -200

Under 2.5 Goals: +156

How To Watch Philippines vs. Switzerland

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, Pilipinas Live, One Sports, Cignal Play, SRF Play, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, M6 Suisse,

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, YouTube, FIFA+, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 1 AM ET / 10 PM PT

Why Philippines Will Beat Switzerland

This World Cup appearance will be a significant moment for the Philippines as they make their debut in the tournament. Their qualification for the competition was secured by reaching the semi-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. This was the nation's best-ever performance in the regional tournament. The team is currently 46th in the women's FIFA ranking as of June 2023, their highest-ever rank to date.

The Filipinas were also semifinalists in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup. They were also bronze medalists in the 1985 SEA Games in Bangkok and in 2021 held in Hanoi. In recent fixtures this year, the Philippines was placed last in the Pinatar Cup. They took revenge in the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The Filipinas have gone undefeated and scored 16 goals in Group E against Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Hong Kong. In the 2023 SEA Games, the Philippines failed to make it to the semifinals. Vietnam and Myanmar qualified for Group A, while the Filipinas missed out on goal-differential.

Defensively, the team displayed solidity in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, keeping two clean sheets in three group-stage matches. Under the guidance of coach Alen Stajcic, the Filipinas hope to preserve their momentum in their wins in regional tourneys.

The team enters the tournament in good form. However, they are understandably considered the underdogs in Group A. A strong start in their opening match becomes crucial to give themselves a fighting chance in the remaining group fixtures. As of now, there are no reported injuries within the team. The Philippines will try to beat the odds as they head toward this match, with New Zealand and Norway still in the group.

The Philippines' team consists of a combination of domestic talents and lesser-known players from various parts of the world. None of the Philippines squad played in Europe’s top five leagues in 2022-23, but three did play a decent number of minutes in Australia’s A-League, with Western United pair Angela Beard (932 minutes) and Jaclyn Sawicki (799) joined by Sarina Bolden of Western Sydney Wanderers (768 mins) in their 23-woman selection for this tournament. Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden, who have each scored 22 goals, are the leading scorers for Stajcic's side. Bolden was the top scorer in the AFF Women's Championship, netting seven goals, making her a key player in the team's offensive strategy. Notably, players like Sara Eggesvik and Jaclyn Sawicki, are also part of the team. Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Hali Long, and Tahnai Annis are also big names that represent the Philippines.

Why Switzerland Will Beat Philippines

Switzerland made its debut in the World Cup in 2015, reaching the round of 16, but missed out on the 2019 edition. However, under the guidance of Inka Grings, the Swiss team, known as “La Nati,” has secured their place in the competition once again and possesses a talented squad including Lia Walti, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Noelle Maritz, and Alisha Lehmann.

Interestingly, despite the presence of players like Walti, Crnogorcevic, Maritz, and Lehmann, it was Coumba Sow from Servette who stood out during the qualifiers. The 28-year-old was Switzerland's top scorer with nine goals in the qualifiers for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Switzerland enters their upcoming match on the back of a 2-1 victory against Wales Women in the Women's World Cup Qualifiers – Europe. Ramona Bachmann (45′) was the sole scorer for Switzerland in that match, and they ultimately clinched the win in extra time.

In recent games, Switzerland has shown a penchant for high-scoring matches, with a total of 32 goals scored in their previous six fixtures, averaging 5.33 goals per game. However, their opponents managed to score nine goals during that period. The Swiss were involved in six friendly games this year, getting draws against Poland, China, Zambia, and Morocco with one defeat against Iceland.

As the second favorite in their group, Switzerland is expected to make a strong start in the tournament. This will be their second appearance in the World Cup. Captain Lia Walti initially faced doubts about her participation in the tournament due to an ankle injury while playing for Arsenal. Fortunately, the midfielder's injury is not severe, and she is expected to be fit in time for the group stage, which will be a significant boost for the team.

There are no reported injuries within the squad. Ana-Maria Crnogorčević holds the record for the most caps and goals for Switzerland and will be looking to add to both tallies in the World Cup. Fabienne Humm, Géraldine Reuteler, and Viola Calligaris are also looking to get more goals for La Nati.

Final Philippines-Switzerland Prediction & Pick

As we prepare the odds, prediction, and pick for the Philippines-Switzerland game, viewers should remember that all nations will go all out in the tourney. The Swiss may be ahead of the rankings, but the Filipinas have demonstrated aggression and upsets in their recent outings. Back the Filipinas to show that the underdog card works for them.

Final Philippines-Switzerland Prediction & Pick: Philippines (+2000), Over 2.5 goals (-200)