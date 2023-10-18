A Philadelphia Phillies security guard deserves an invite from the Philadelphia Eagles after his vicious tackle on a fan on Tuesday. The incident happened after the Phillies 10-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS.

The fan ran toward the middle of the field while raising his arms in jubilation. He never saw the Phillies security guard running toward him like a torpedo that's about to detonate.

Sure enough, the security guard tackled the poor fan with the force of an Eagles linebacker's tackle. The former's clothesline seemingly knocked the fan out cold. Philadelphia fans in the stands watched as security personnel surrounded the suspect after the game. Some of the Phillies witnessed the incident from afar, per Yahoo! Sports' Jack Baer.

The Phillies' insane offense has carried them far in the postseason

Credit the Phillies' hot bats for their recent surge in the 2023 MLB Postseason. Philadelphia has recorded 14 home runs in its past four games. It's the most ever for a four-game stretch in postseason history. Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper started things off with his two-home run game against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS. That was the same game he stared down Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia after hitting his second home run.

This time around, Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs in Philadelphia's dominant Game 2 win over the Diamondbacks in the NLCS. Trea Turner added a solo shot in the first inning as Philly took a 2-0 lead over Arizona.

Philly is on the verge of making the World Series for the second straight year. They're out for redemption after losing to the Houston Astros in last year's Fall Classic. You can be sure that fan will think twice about taking the field again if the Phillies win it all this year.