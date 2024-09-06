ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Seth Johnson makes his major league debut as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Marlins prediction and pick.

Phillies-Marlins Projected Starters

Seth Johnson vs. Max Meyer

Seth Johnson (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA.

Last Start: Johnson is making his first start in the majors. He is 2-0 in three starts with a .56 ERA in AAA.

Max Meyer (3-5) with a 7.94 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP

Last Start: Meyer went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up nine hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would give up five runs in a loss to the Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: Meyer is 2-2 in six starts at home with a 5.45 ERA and a .278 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Marlins Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: -230

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: NBCSP/BSFL

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are sixth in majors in runs scored while sitting fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Alec Bohm has led the way this year. He is hitting .290 this year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 89 RBIs while scoring 59 runs this year. Still, he is considered day-to-day with a hand injury. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is slugging well. He is hitting .280 on the year with a .371 on-base percentage. Harper has 26 home runs, 76 RBIS and 73 runs scored this year. Kyle Schwarber has also been great this year. He is hitting .247 with a .370 on-base percentage. Schwarber has 32 home runs, 89 RBIs, and has scored 93 times on the year.

Schwarber also comes into this game hot. In the last week, he has hit .346 with a .393 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, seven RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Kody Clemens is also driving in runs. He is hitting .273 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Bryson Stott is slugging well. He is hitting .285 in the last week but has two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. The Phillies are sitting .249 in the last week with 11 home runs, and 26 RBIs.

Current Phillies have 12 career at-bats against Max Meyer. They have hit .333 against him. J.T. Realmuto is two for three with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, both Nick Castellanos and Bryston Stott are 1-2 with a double.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 19th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. The leader of the offense is Jake Burger. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs and 60 RBIs. Burger has 59 runs scored as well. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .246 on the year with a .301 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. Further, Sanchez has also stolen 12 bases and scored 46 times this year. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Otto Lopez. Lopez is hitting .241 with year with three home runs and 27 RBIs. He has stolen 16 bases and scored 34 times on the year.

Nick Fortes has been hitting well in the last week. He has been hitting .412 in the last week, scoring two RBIs and three runs. Also hitting well is Griffin Conine. Conine is hitting .308 with ah some runs, two RBIS, and four runs scored. Rounding out the best-hitting bats is Jesus Sanchez. He is hitting .545 in the last week, with two RBIs and a run scored. The Marlins are hitting .215 in the last week with three home runs and 20 runs scored in six games.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick

While Seth Johnson is making his major league debut, he has been dominant at the AAA level since moving up from AA. Meanwhile, Max Meyer has struggled as of late. He has given up four or more runs in six of his last seven starts, going 1-5 while the Marlins as 1-6 in those games. Further, the Marlins are not hitting well. They have just 12 extra-base hits in their last 211 plate appearances. They have a runs-created total of 14.6 but have scored 20 times. That is still just over three runs per game. Meanwhile, the Phillies are slugging well, and scoring over 4.5 runs per game as of late. The only concerning factor to their offense is they have a runs-created total of 31.3 in the last week, but have scored just 27 runs. Still, they have scored enough to show they will get the win in this one.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-134)